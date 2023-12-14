Celebrity Cruises Begins Biggest Ever Caribbean Season

Celebrity Cruises has begun its biggest-ever season in the Caribbean, with nine of its 13 ships offering a wide range of tropical itineraries for guests to enjoy. Great things are on offer in the Caribbean this winter, including the cruise line’s newest vessel and first ever visits to an exclusive private island.

Celebrity Cruises Offers Amazing Caribbean Options

Celebrity Cruises is setting sail with nine different ships in warm Caribbean waters this winter, offering guests amazing cruises and widely varied itineraries. From short 3-night getaways to more immersive 12-night cruise vacations, guests have a lot of choice for outstanding sailings and stunning ships.

“As cooler weather sets in across the country, this is the time of year we start to think about trading the inevitable winter blues for gorgeous Caribbean blues,” said Katina Athanasiou, Celebrity Cruises’ Senior Vice President Of Sales & Service, The Americas. “Our 2024 Caribbean season is designed with a wide range of ships and itineraries for travelers to choose from.”

With nine different Celebrity Cruises ships sailing Caribbean itineraries for the next few months, all travelers are sure to find an itinerary and vessel to offer their best winter getaway ever.

Newest Ship Debuting in the Caribbean

First and foremost, Celebrity Cruises’ newest ship – the Edge-class Celebrity Ascent – is sailing in the Caribbean for the first time, with cruises from Fort Lauderdale.

The ship’s Sunday departures offer alternating Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean 7-night sailings, with top ports of call such as San Juan, Tortola, St. Kitts, Cozumel, Grand Cayman, and Nassau, depending on departure date.

Edge-Class Offerings

In addition to Celebrity Ascent, two other revolutionary Edge-class vessels – Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Apex – will also offer Caribbean itineraries.

Celebrity Ascent at Port Everglades, Florida (Photo Credit: Lisa Bronitt)

Celebrity Apex, also from Fort Lauderdale but with Saturday departures, is featuring both Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean sailings, with different ports of call from her younger sister ship. Celebrity Apex will be visiting top destinations like Key West, Belize, Grand Cayman, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, Celebrity Beyond will have 6-, 8-, and 11-night voyages sailing from Fort Lauderdale, visiting both popular and more exclusive ports of call, including Aruba, Curacao, Jamaica, Colombia, Grand Cayman, Bimini, Barbados, Panama, the Virgin Islands, and Cozumel.

Shorter Getaways With a Special Surprise

Eager travelers can enjoy quick Caribbean getaways aboard the 125,366-gross-ton, Solstice-class Celebrity Reflection, which will begin offering 3- and 4-night itineraries in April 2024.

Sailing from Fort Lauderdale, these quick cruises will visit the Bahamas, with Bimini and Nassau both offered as ports of call depending on the departure date. The 4-night cruises also include a stop in Key West.

Of special note is that, for the first time in the cruise line’s history, Celebrity Cruises’ ships will be visiting the exclusive private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Celebrity Beyond Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: NAPA / Shutterstock)

Well-known as a private island for Royal Caribbean International, both Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Reflection will be visiting CocoCay on select itineraries. The two cruise lines are sister brands owned by the same parent company, Royal Caribbean Group.

CocoCay offers both beachside bliss and aquatic thrills with everything from pristine beaches and quiet spaces – the new adults-only Hideaway Beach is slated to open in January 2024 – to the daring waterpark, hot air balloon rides, and much more. Private cabanas over crystal clear water, the Coco Beach Club, and North America’s tallest waterslide all await guests visiting CocoCay.

More Ships, Even More Caribbean Options

With even more Celebrity Cruises ships in the Caribbean than ever before, guests have still more options to choose from for great winter sailings.

Celebrity Silhouette will offer a range of Bahamas and Caribbean cruises from Fort Lauderdale, ranging from 4-night quick getaways to as many as 11 nights visiting top destinations, including returning to Scarborough, Tobago for the first time since 2011.

Guests sailing from Tampa can board Celebrity Constellation for a special Mardi Gras cruise with a double overnight stay in New Orleans for Fat Tuesday on the ship’s February 10, 2024 departure.

Celebrity Constellation Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: ImagineStock)

The ship is also offering shorter sailings to Cozumel and Costa Maya, as well as a unique “Ultimate Caribbean & The Americas” itinerary on March 11, which includes stops in Panama and Costa Rica.

Celebrity Summit is sailing from Miami with alternating 4- and 5-night itineraries to Bimini, Nassau, Key West, and Cozumel, depending on cruise length and departure date. Longer cruises are also on offer with Eastern and Southern Caribbean destinations featuring music themes.

Finally, Celebrity Equinox and Celebrity Eclipse are also offering both Eastern Caribbean and Southern Caribbean sailings, giving guests even more amazing options no matter what their favorite Celebrity Cruises’ ship may be.

With so many options, every traveler can find an option for outstanding cruise getaways where they will truly feel like a celebrity onboard.