Celebrity Cruises Announces New Live Show Experiences for Newest Ship

Coming in April 2022, Celebrity Beyond promises to be an extremely exciting cruise ship. Not just because of her design and stunning features but also the thrilling entertainment options the Miami-based cruise line announced this week.

It’s an all-new line-up for Celebrity’s newest ship, where three main production shows bring together some creative visionaries that have been responsible for shows from Las Vegas to the West End, the Olympics, and even some of the world’s biggest brands and artists.

Celebrity Beyond Entertainment Options Revealed

Scheduled to depart on her maiden voyage on April 27 from Southampton in the UK, Celebrity Beyond looks all set to wow her guests from the get-go. The Miami-based cruise line, part of Royal Caribbean, revealed what guests expect when they step on board for the maiden season in the Mediterranean.

Three main productions shows have been developed specifically for Celebrity Beyond, together with stunning bars and lounges, where live music will be at the forefront. Guests will always be able to find something that suits their tastes.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

“When you have a ship named ‘Beyond,’ it’s a promise to our guests to take every aspect of the ship beyond anything we’ve done before,” said Brian Abel, Celebrity Cruises’ Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations. “We’ve set the stage with so many experiential and imaginative offerings that I have never been more excited to debut our entertainment programming.”

Also Read: New Dining Venues Announced for Celebrity Beyond Cruise Ship

The three main shows will all feature in Celebrity Beyond’s Eden venue. This three-story space will be a show space like no other, with three new cast shows featuring unforgettable characters, performances, and Instagram-worthy moments.

Three Main Shows Developed For Beyond

Celebrity Cruises has been working in collaboration with some of the best creators in the entertainment industry to bring an all-new exciting lineup of the main production shows to Celebrity Beyond.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

“It has been such an honor to collaborate with some of the best live show creative minds to develop world-class performances and experiences at every turn throughout the ship,” said Celebrity’s Vice President of Entertainment, Lisa Lehr. “Beyond delivers an onboard entertainment experience that our guests will be talking about long after they have returned home.”

The first show, called ‘Elements,’ will feature the five elements – air, water, earth, fire, and ether. The show utilizes technology, visuals, breathtaking acrobatic performances, and fashion-inspired costumes to bring guests an evening they won’t forget.

Arte is the second new show for Celebrity and focuses on the expression of art through dance, high-flying acrobatics, and mind-bending visual effects with a light-hearted twist. The choreography comes from London’s West End creative leader Kendra Horburgh (& Juliet), making it a moving masterpiece that will forever change how the audience experiences art.

Photo Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Finally, Stage Door will be reminiscent of the big Broadway and West End musicals. The show is accompanied by a full symphony orchestra recorded in the London Palladium. The production is brought to life through cutting-edge technology by renowned director/choreographer of West End’s Thriller Live! Gary Lloyd.

Other Entertainment Options

Besides production shows, there will be much more to do onboard Celebrity Beyond. The Club introduces a new concept show, with two new live music nights, one of which will surely catch the attention of jazz lovers. The Jazz Joint at The Club is produced by the team behind the entertainment at The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

There will also be a special musical event called Rocked, where vocalists and orchestra members from The Theatre bring the most iconic concert moments of all time to the stage. A big band musical event is also planned for The Club, which brings the big band-era to life onboard Beyond.

Even the little ones have not been forgotten; Camp at Sea – a space for children ages 3-12 will feature handicrafts, a vlogging class, and various STEM activities involving coding, the ocean, and world geography. The Teen Club will feature Silent Disco parties, digital trivia, game night challenges, and more for guests ages 13-17.

Read Also: Third Edge-Class Celebrity Cruise Ship Completes Sea Trials

Celebrity Beyond sails on her maiden voyage on April 27, 2022, from Southampton, UK. The first voyage is a 10-night Western Europe cruise that calls in Bordeaux, France; Lisbon, Portugal; and Seville, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca; and Barcelona, Spain.

After that, Celebrity Beyond will be sailing a series of nine-night Italian Riviera and France itineraries and 10-night Greek Isles itineraries through early October.