Celebrity Cruises Adjusts Galapagos Itinerary Due to Technical Issue

Celebrity Cruises has announced an adjustment to the itinerary of its upcoming Galapagos Islands cruise on August 18, 2024, due to a technical issue on the 5,922-gross-ton Celebrity Flora.

Detailing a propulsion issue affecting the ship’s speed, the cruise line first alerted passengers to the issue two weeks ahead of the scheduled voyage.

Its recent update, which follows the Galapagos National Park’s availability, adjusted three dates of the 8-day roundtrip journey from Baltra Island in the Galapagos of Ecuador.

“Celebrity Flora is experiencing a technical issue with propulsion affecting our speed,” the cruise line wrote in an email to passengers. “We’ve worked closely with the Galapagos National Park to ensure that you’ll experience the same incredible tours and activities that make this journey so special.”

The cruise line went on to apologize for the inconvenience and promised guests will still experience “intimate and awe-inspiring encounters with the wildlife of the Galapagos Islands.”

“We are confident that our slight updates to our itinerary will keep the integrity of your visit to this bucket list destination,” said Celebrity Cruises.



Cruise ship propulsion systems are vital for maneuvering ships. This is especially important in the ecologically sensitive and protected region of the Galapagos, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the most pristine natural habitats in the world.

The Galapagos Islands have strict environmental regulations to minimize human impact on the unique ecosystems. Its small islands and narrow passages require precise maneuvering, which is why the importance of a properly working propulsion system is critical.

Celebrity Flora Adjusted Itinerary

Scheduled to depart on August 18 for an Inner Loop itinerary, Celebrity Flora is a 100-guest ship designed exclusively to sail the Galapagos Islands. Making its maiden voyage with Celebrity Cruises in 2019, the all-suite yacht’s size provides an immersive and luxurious experience.

After announcing in June 2024 the purchase of a total of four ships from Celebrity Cruises being made by Galapagos’ luxury sailing company, Lindblad Expeditions, Celebrity Flora is the last of the cruise line’s ships in the region.

Celebrity Flora Cruise Ship

The original cruise aboard the mega yacht included calls in Egas Port (Santiago) and Rabida Island on its second day, Elizabeth Bay and Tagus Cove on day three, and Sullivan Bay (Santiago Island) and Bartolome Island on day four.

Continuing to Las Bachas on Santa Cruz Island and North Seymour Island on day five, Celebrity Flora would visit Baquerizo Moreno port and Punta Pitt in San Cristobal on day six, before a last call in Santa Cruz and a return to Baltra.

While day two remains unchanged, Celebrity Flora will now visit Dragon Hill and Bowditch Point (Santa Cruz) on day three. The original schedule focused on marine environments with rich aquatic life, with the changes moving guests to a focus on land wildlife, particularly the conservation of iguanas and bird species.

Day four and five remain on the original course, with the sixth day still beginning in San Cristobal. However, the second half of the day will now be spent in Puerto Baquerizo Morena instead of Punta Pitt.

This move shifts the wildlife focus to a community-centered location with a variety of visitor services and natural attractions. As the capital of the Galapagos and the hub on San Cristobal, Puerto Baquerizo Moreno is more urbanized and filled with restaurants and shops. The ship then resumes its course for its grand finale.