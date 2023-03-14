Celebrity Cruises Adds Pickleball Courts to 9 Ships

Celebrity Cruises announced it has enhanced its outdoor sports activities by installing open-air pickleball courts to nine of its ships. Use of the courts is free to cruisers, and there are plans for organized games and tournaments, the line said.

Pickleball A Fast-Growing Sport

Celebrity Cruises has joined the growing list of cruise lines now offering the popular game of pickleball onboard its ships. The cruise line revealed on March 14 that nine ships have been equipped with pickleball courts where cruisers can enjoy the sport, which combines the elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

The game, which can be played as singles or doubles, was recently identified as having 4.8 million players in the US alone and is considered the fastest-growing sport in America by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. Its popularity has grown because it’s easy to play, and is a low-impact sport that’s suitable for all ages.

According to Celebrity Cruises, guests can play pickleball on their own, when courts are available, or join organized events and tournaments led by each ship’s activities team.

Court times will be offered for adults 18 and over as well as for families with players as young as 6. All equipment will be provided by the cruise line, or guests can bring their own nets, paddles and balls if they wish.

Celebrity Cruises Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations Keith Lane said, ”We are so excited to offer this social, fun and trending activity to both new and seasoned cruisers alike, whether traveling solo, as a couple, or as a group. And, imagine playing on the ship’s top deck with views of some of the world’s most amazing places all around you. What an experience!”

Courts Installed on 9 Celebrity Cruises Ships

Pickleball courts are available on Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Apex, both Edge class ships, along with Solstice class ships Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Equinox and Celebrity Solstice, and Millennium class vessels Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Millennium and Celebrity Summit.

Courts on Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Apex are located in the Rooftop Garden while Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Equinox and Celebrity Solstice courts are on the Deck 15 Sports Deck, and courts on Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Millennium and Celebrity Summit are found on the Deck 12 Sports Deck.

Other Lines Embrace Pickleball, Too

The installation of pickleball courts on the Celebrity Cruises ships follows the introduction of the popular sport on other cruise lines. MSC Cruises announced earlier this month that its new MSC Euribia will feature pickleball as part of the ship’s children’s programming, called Z Active.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Venezia, which is the former Costa Venezia that’s transferring to the Carnival fleet in June 2023, will offer pickleball in its SportsSquare space.

The Carnival Conquest was the first vessel in the Fun Ship fleet to be outfitted with pickleball courts, which were added during a dry dock renovation in 2022. It’s offered on that ship’s top deck with, of course, panoramic ocean views.