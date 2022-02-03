Celebrity Cruises 2024 Galapagos Sailings Announced

Cruise travelers looking for the ultimate in exclusive adventures to the Galapagos need look no further – Celebrity Cruises has announced their 2024 sailings to this bucket-list destination, featuring three spectacular ships and all-inclusive options.

Three Celebrity Ships to Visit the Galapagos in 2024

An amazing trio of Celebrity vessels will visit the Galapagos beginning in January 2024, giving prospective guests outstanding options for their travel plans. Guests will be able to choose from six seven-night curated itineraries to explore this extraordinary archipelago from aboard the Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Xpedition, or Celebrity Xploration.

“The Galapagos islands are indescribably beautiful, and an instant reminder of what a wonderful world we have,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “Our new sailings take our guests to this special destination and offer experiences that will change their lives forever.”

The luxurious Celebrity Flora is a 100-passenger, state-of-the-art mega yacht, where guests will be able to take in the region’s beauty as they sail through either the archipelago’s inner or outer loops. Each itinerary will offer guests the opportunity to walk on the black-sand beaches or spot wildlife found only in the Galapagos, such as giant tortoises, marine iguanas, and Galapagos penguins.

Celebrity Flora Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises)

Aboard Celebrity Flora, the newest ship in Celebrity’s elite expedition series, all guests are accommodated in suites with personal suite attendants. Onboard features include relaxing lounges, a stargazing deck, Ecuadorian-inspired menus, outstanding views from every deck, and a first-of-its-kind sunset-to-sunrise glamping experience sailing along the equator.

The 48-passenger Celebrity Xpedition is equally fabulous, as is the intimate 16-passenger Celebrity Xploration. Both ships will take guests on breath-taking adventures as they explore the Galapagos’ Northern and Southern loops.

Recently updated, Celebrity Xpedition features luxurious touches and spectacular spaces, such as the Sunrise Deck with its relaxing hot tub, a variety of suite and premium stateroom accommodations, and live music in vibrant lounge spaces.

Celebrity Xploration is the most intimate of Celebrity Cruises’ expedition fleet, and its catamaran design can venture off the beaten path where larger ships cannot sail. Small does not mean sacrificing luxury, however, and guests can still enjoy the spacious Sun Deck, comfortable lounge, and elite Celebrity Cruises’ service on board.

Exploring the Galapagos With Celebrity Cruises

No matter which ship they sail aboard, guests visiting the Galapagos will be immersed in a naturalist’s dream of the undiscovered paradise that is this UNESCO World Heritage Site, complete with incredible flora, rare wildlife, breathtaking landscapes, and exotic adventures.

From walking among tortoises and snorkeling alongside penguins in their natural habitat, to hiking otherworldly volcanic moonscapes, a natural playground abounds in the Galapagos.

Galapagos Islands (Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises)

Guests can join in twice-daily shore excursions guided by onboard certified naturalists from the Galápagos National Park, while those who prefer downtime during stops can relax on the sandy beaches or stay onboard and be treated to locally-sourced cuisine.

To make the most of their visit to this exclusive destination, Celebrity guests can also extend their itineraries with 10 to 16-night vacation packages.

These extensions will allow travelers to explore the vibrant culture of Ecuador’s capital Quito or venture high in the Andes of Peru, where they will visit the cities of Peru’s historic seaside capital Lima, the ancient Inca regions of Cuzco, the Sacred Valley, and the mystical Machu Picchu.

In addition to the Galapagos cruise, the all-inclusive vacation packages also feature air transfers, five-star accommodations, and tours in each destination. As with all Celebrity Cruises vacations, guests will find everything included from accommodations and dining to unlimited Wi-Fi and tips, all delivered with the brand’s world-class service and making these voyages truly once-in-a-lifetime adventures.