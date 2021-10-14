Celebrity Cruise Ship to Sail from Los Angeles on Pacific Coast Cruises in 2023

Celebrity Eclipse will be sailing from Los Angeles in 2023 on a wide variety of Pacific Coast cruises. The cruise line will be operational on the entire North American Pacific coastline. It also released Alaska sailings from Vancouver and Seattle earlier this week.

Celebrity Eclipse will be operational from Los Angeles after sailing from Vancouver, Canada, between September to early December 2023, visiting ports like Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Catalina Island, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and San Francisco, California.; and Astoria, Oregon.

Celebrity Eclipse Returns to Los Angeles

The cruises onboard Celebrity Eclipse mark the return of the popular cruise ship to Los Angeles. The vessel will be operating a range of cruises familiar to past Celebrity Cruises guests. The line also introduced new itineraries featuring stops at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, San Diego, and a new port of call, La Paz, Mexico.

La Paz is the capital of Baja California and is located just north of Cabo San Lucas. The area is filled with the Pacific’s natural wonders, from beautiful, isolated beach coves to various wildlife-watching opportunities and water activities.

Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

“Our Pacific Coast itineraries are packed with iconic destinations, unique cultural experiences and Celebrity’s signature onboard luxury experiences,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “There’s so much to experience on both the West Coast and on our beautiful Celebrity Eclipse, making it a vacation that offers something new and exciting every day of the journey.”

Guests will be spoilt for choice with the cruises on offer from Celebrity Cruises. Some highlights include a 7-day repositioning from Vancouver to Los Angeles, where the vessel will call in Victoria, British Columbia, Seattle, Astoria, and San Francisco before arriving in Los Angeles.

Celebrity will also be sailing the California coastline with numerous port calls in some of the State’s most popular cities and ports. Departing October 1, 2023, Celebrity Eclipse will be sailing to San Francisco, Santa Barbara, and San Diego, creating a unique opportunity to enjoy the region’s famous wineries and gourmet food scenes; while a call in Ensenada, Mexico, is also included.

For those who would like to see more of Mexico, the vessel sails an 8-night South-of-the-Border Mexican Riviera itinerary with stops in Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, La Paz, and Puerto Vallarta;

Celebrity Eclipse

The Solstice-class Celebrity Celebrity Eclipse will be resuming operations in April of 2022; based out of Los Angeles; she will sail on four cruises out of the city of Angels, with the fourth cruise being a repositioning to Vancouver.

From here, the vessel will sail on two 11-day cruises to Hawaii before she starts her Alaska season sailing roundtrip from Vancouver to Sitka, Hubbard Glacier, Juneau, and Ketchikan, Alaska. Celebrity Cruises also announced new Alaska Cruises for 2023 this week.

Photo Credit: 1AdesiA1 / Shutterstock.com

The building of Celebrity Eclipse began in 2007 and was completed in 2010. This made Celebrity Eclipse the third Solstice-class vessel, following Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Equinox.

The ship had been scheduled to go through the Celebrity Revolution back in 2020, but the cruise line pushed this back to 2021. The Revolution will include the Retreat Sundeck and Lounge, Luminae, the cruise line’s private suites-only restaurant, various new restaurants and bars, and redesigned suites and staterooms.

For now, Celebrity cruises still lists the Revolution of the 2850-passenger, 121,878 gross tons cruise ships as Coming Soon, although a minor refurbishment did take place in March of this year.