Celebrity Cruise Ship to Debut Down Under in 2023

Celebrity Cruises announced new itineraries for Celebrity Edge, the revolutionary cruise ship. This includes an entire season Down Under and in New Zealand, where the ship will be offering a wide variety of itineraries which will bring the Edge experience close by from December 2023 through April 2024 for Australians and New Zealanders.

Twelve Cruises Visiting 22 Ports of Call

Although the cruises are still a long time away, Celebrity Cruises has been busy planning a unique itinerary for Celebrity Edge to see the ship visit some of the most iconic areas in the South Pacific. There will be 12 cruises on offer visiting a total of 22 ports of call. Celebrity Edge will call Sydney, Australia, and Auckland, New Zealand, home on the cruises.

Some of the highlights on offer include the spectacular sail-away from Sydney Harbour, one of the most beautiful sail-aways worldwide, tailored itineraries for everyone’s tastes focusing on beaches, wine, or food. The ship will also have overnights on select cruises in ports like Cairns, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; and Hobart, Tasmania.

Photo Credit: Peter Titmuss / Shutterstock.com

“Our new advertising campaign poses a question, ‘Isn’t it time?’ to treat ourselves and to get out and experience the world, again. There’s no better way to experience this amazing part of the world than on our award-winning, transformational Celebrity Edge,” said Celebrity Cruises President & CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “She’s a luxury boutique hotel, Michelin-quality dining, a luxurious spa retreat with the world at your service. We are so excited to offer such a truly special vacation experience Down Under.”

Guests that have always wanted to explore New Zealand in luxury are in luck as each New Zealand voyage includes visits to the North and South Islands, giving guests a taste of the vastly different environments the stunning country boasts. One of the cruises onboard the 129.500 gross tons Celebrity Edge will be sailing the South Pacific Islands of New Caledonia, Vanuatu, and Mystery Island.

The cruises, which are likely to be incredibly popular, open for sale to the general public on October 14, 2021. The length of the voyages ranges from short 6-day cruises to longer 13-day voyages.

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

Celebrity Edge- A Game Changer Down Under

When Celebrity Edge sails to Australia, she will be one of the most popular and modern cruise ships sailing the seven seas right now. The vessel has won several awards, including being named ‘one of the world’s greatest places’ by Time Magazine. The vessel builds on a vastly different view on sailing than many other contemporary ships, while she also boasts a wide variety of exciting and remarkable features.

Celebrity Cruises Vice President and Managing Director of Australia and APAC, Tim Jones, said: “Celebrity Edge has changed how people view a cruise holiday and she is in a class of her own with a plethora of firsts onboard. We have long-anticipated her arrival to the region – this is a moment of real celebration for Australian travellers and Celebrity Cruises.“

The 2918-passenger Celebrity Edge was the very first cruise ship to set sail from a US port post-pandemic. On June 26, she sailed under the command of Captain Kate McCue to Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico and Nassau in the Bahamas.

Edge is currently sailing the Caribbean on a seven-day cruise from her homeport of Fort Lauderdale. The vessel alternates itineraries between the Western- and the Eastern Caribbean. Calling at ports like Roatan, Cozumel, and Nassau this week, she will be sailing to Nassau, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten next week.