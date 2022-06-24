Celebrity Cruise Ship Resumes After 881-Day Pause, Marks Full Fleet Comeback

Celebrity Cruises will finally have its entire fleet sailing again from June 25 when Celebrity Infinity welcomes guests for the first time in 881 days. The vessel will also become the final ship to resume operations out of Royal Caribbean Group’s 63-ship fleet.

Celebrity Infinity to Return to Service

On June 25, 2022, Celebrity Infinity will set sail for the Caribbean from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Celebrity Infinity has not sailed in 881 days, but will finally welcome guests back onboard to complete the entire Celebrity fleet comeback.

“This sailing not only caps an incredible journey but sets a course for a whole new world of infinite possibilities for our brand and for cruise travel. The future is very bright, thanks to the time, effort, and love that the team has poured into bringing our entire fleet back,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises.

“Seeing the beautiful Celebrity Infinity sail out of Port Everglades will be an emotional moment for everyone at Celebrity Cruises, especially our crew, who have waited so long to welcome guests aboard, once again.”

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

Not only is this day memorable for the cruise line, but it is also Day of the Seafarer, an International Maritime Organization (IMO) designed day that recognizes the valuable contribution seafarers make to international trade and the world economy.

For her first voyage, Celebrity Infinity will take guests on a seven-night Eastern Caribbean experience, disembarking in the Bahamas, Turks & Caicos, and the Dominican Republic. Subsequently, Celebrity Infinity will visit alternate ports for call, rotating seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.

With a gross tonnage of 90,940, Celebrity Infinity can hold up to 2,170 guests at double occupancy. The ship underwent the Celebrity Revolution, a total modernization of its fleet in 2019. Celebrity Infinity now has upgraded technology and new culinary concepts attracting all guests alike.

Entire Celebrity Cruises Fleet is Back

A full return of Royal Caribbean Group’s 63-ship fleet will be commemorated this Saturday. The entire Royal Caribbean Group’s fleet will sound their horn to honor their crew in celebration.

“Our full return would not be possible without the tireless effort and unwavering commitment of our crew. They are the very heart and soul of the Celebrity Cruises’ experience and I am so happy and proud to finally reunite our entire global family at sea.”, stated Lutoff-Perlo.

Photo Credit: RoxTravels / Shutterstock

As one of five brands owned by Royal Caribbean Group, Celebrity Cruises returned to service one year ago from the day, on June 26, 2021. It was a day to remember when the award-winning Celebrity Edge made history as the first cruise ship to sail from a U.S. port in 15 months after being on pause due to the global pandemic.

Notably, Royal Caribbean International was the first major cruise line to resume sailing, when Quantum of the Seas sailed from Singapore in December 2020. The cruise line completed its comeback on May 23, 2022, when Rhapsody of the Seas returned to service from Rome after having no guests for over two years.

Other cruise lines began to follow suit, as Royal Caribbean International’s comeback paved the way for future sailors, ready to hop aboard their next adventure at sea.

Guests can take sailings to incredible destinations like the Caribbean, Alaska, and the Galapagos with Celebrity Cruises’ 15-ship fleet and explore why the comeback of Celebrity Infinity at sea is such a noteworthy event.

Celebrity Cruises has redefined luxury at sea, boasting of achievements from the first ship to use solar panels to the first cruise line to eliminate plastic water bottles on board, and even the first American female captain.