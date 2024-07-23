Celebrity Chef to Join Cruise Line’s Legendary Voyage

When Holland America Line’s Westerdam sails her 53-day Legendary Voyage called “Majestic Japan” in September 2024, the celebrity chef who serves as the cruise line’s Fresh Fish Ambassador will be onboard for part of the exciting journey.

Chef Masaharu Morimoto will join the ship’s voyage for six days, from September 24 to 30, 2024, as the vessel calls at Hiroshima, his hometown.

While the chef is onboard, guests will enjoy special activities, a cooking demonstration, and a Coffee Chat event where cruisers can interact with the celebrity.

Chef Morimoto (Photo Credit: Holland America Line)

Among the special activities will be three chances to dine at Morimoto By Sea pop-up venues inside the ship’s Pinnacle Grill. The popular dining option is a full restaurant on the line’s Nieuw Amsterdam, and appears in the pop-up format on all other Holland America Line ships.

“I am excited to sail on board a Holland America Line cruise that puts such a deep focus on my home country of Japan, its unique local ingredients and visits my hometown,” said Chef Masaharu Morimoto, Fresh Fish Ambassador for Holland America Line.

In addition to the full 53-day “Majestic Japan” cruise, operating roundtrip from Seattle, there are three segments offered, two of which include the chef’s time onboard.

The full voyage departs Seattle on September 1, 2024 and concludes on October 24, 2024. A 51-day option begins in Vancouver, British Columbia, on September 3, 2024 and concludes on October 24, 2024, while a 34-day segment begins in Yokohama (Tokyo) on September 21, 2024 and ends on October 24, 2024.

One final segment, of 19 days, operates before Morimoto joins the ship, starting with the Seattle departure on September 1, 2024 and ending in Yokohama on September 21, 2024.

Holland America Line tapped Morimoto as Fresh Fish Ambassador in September 2023, the same time it unveiled its ambitious Global Fresh Fish program, which enables the line’s ships to source fresh seafood from dozens of global ports thanks to a network of sustainable fisheries and harvesters the line created.

In April 2024, the program earned awards from the Marine Stewardship Council and the Aquaculture Stewardship Council for its success in sourcing seafood in sustainable and responsible ways.

Chef Morimoto, the star of “Iron Chef” and “Iron Chef America,” is known for integrating Western and Japanese ingredients. He owns restaurants in New York, Philadelphia, and other US cities, and in international cities such as Mumbai, Mexico City, and Tokyo.

“Having Chef Morimoto cruise with us is an experience that our guests will never forget. Learning from such a renowned expert and hearing about his background while visiting his homeland is a perfect way to bring more of Japan on board,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food and beverage division for Holland America Line.

During the cruise to Japan, guests will have opportunities to sample local seafood sourced at various Japanese ports as part of the fresh fish network.

Itinerary Features a Dozen-Plus Japanese Destinations

The 1,916-guest Westerdam, a Vista-class ship that launched in 2003, is sailing Alaska cruises from Seattle through August 2024.

Starting on September 1, 2024, her “Majestic Japan” voyage features calls at a few Alaska ports, including Sitka and Haines, before crossing the Pacific to Japan.

Port calls in Japan include Kushiro City; Hakodate; Tokyo; Shimizu; Kobe-Osaka; Kochi City; Hiroshima City; Hakata-Fukuoka; Toyama City; Nagasaki; Kanazawa; Sakaiminato-Matsue; and Okinawa. Westerdam also will visit Kauai and Oahu, Hawaii, before returning to Seattle.

Following the voyage to Japan, Westerdam will reposition to Australia and New Zealand, for a series of 14-day cruises Down Under through March 2025. In April 2025, the ship will return to Seattle for another summer series of Alaska itineraries.