Celebrity Beyond Arrives in the UK Ahead of Maiden Voyage

Just days before she will be sailing on her maiden voyage from Southampton, Celebrity Cruises’ newest cruise ship, Celebrity Beyond, arrived in Southampton in the UK. The vessel will usher in a new era of luxury onboard cruise ships, Celebrity Cruises says.

Celebrity Cruises’ newest ship will feature a restaurant by Michelin-star chef daniel Boulud, while movie star Gwyneth Paltrow serves as the vessel’s Well-Being Advisor. Captain Kate McCue will be at the helm of the ship.

Celebrity Line Up For Celebrity’s Newest Cruise Ship

The third Edge-class cruise ship Celebrity Beyond arrived in the UK in time for her maiden voyage that will sail on April 27. Until that time, the Captain and crew members will be preparing her for the first guests and the upcoming ceremonies that will welcome one of the most spectacular ships in the world.

Celebrity Cruises President and Ceo Lisa Lutoff-Perlo: “The arrival of Celebrity Beyond into Southampton, where it will soon depart on its maiden voyage, is a historic moment for the brand as we welcome this awe-inspiring, expectation-defying ship, which is set to lead the cruise industry into a new era of new luxury.”

“Celebrity Beyond is a true game changer for the industry and represents our commitment to growth, to the future of the travel industry and to staying at the forefront of innovation.”

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

The ship has a world-famous captain and figurehead for inclusivity, diversity, and change at the helm, Captain Kate McCue. As take-out Captain, she has the honor of leading the celebrations that will culminate with the first guests setting foot onboard next week:

“To be the ‘take out’ captain for a new vessel is an honor for any captain and it is an absolute dream come true for me. I always say that if you see it, you can be it and I hope that Celebrity Beyond sails as an inspiration for all to see past convention in pursuit of any goal in life,” said Captain Kate McCue.

Exquisite Design and Function

Celebrity Beyond has been designed by a world-famous team of designers and architects, Kelly Hoppen CBE, Nate Berkus, Jouin Manku, and Tom Wright. The ship has some significant changes from her two sisters.

She is 20 meters longer, giving her a sleeker and longer profile, has an extra deck, 179 more suites and staterooms, and The Retreat has a 40% larger sundeck.

There are fine dining experiences from Michelin-starred chefs, such as Daniel Boulud and his travel-inspired Le Voyage, and experiences and products from goop CEO and founder Gwyneth Paltrow.

The 140,600 gross ton vessel will also bring back the Magic Carpet, the elevated platform that sits cantilevered above the sea, offering some of the 3,260 guests uninterrupted vistas while sipping cocktails or having dinner. Celebrity Beyond features a total of 32 food and drink venues.

Celebrity Beyond Sails On Maiden Voyage April 27

As she sailed into her first homeport, Celebrity Beyond and her 1400 crew members were welcomed by the managing director for Celebrity Cruises, UK & Ireland, Jo Rzymowska.

“We have been eagerly anticipating this arrival moment and we are thrilled to welcome Celebrity Beyond as she sails into Southampton, kicking off her inaugural season in Europe, and setting a new standard for luxury,” said Rzymowska.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Beyond will sail on her maiden voyage on April 27, 2022. the 10-night Western Europe cruise will visit Bordeaux, France; Lisbon, Portugal; and Seville, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca; and Barcelona, Spain.

The new Celebrity Cruises ship will spend the entire summer in Europe through Early October. Cruises on offer are nine-night Italian Riviera and France itineraries and 10-night Greek Isles itineraries.

After her repositionings cruise to New York City, Celebrity Beyond will be based in Port Everglades, Fort Lauderdale, through April 23, 2023.