Celebrity Apex Sets Sail On Maiden Voyage From Port of Athens

More than a year later than initially planned, Celebrity Apex finally set sail on her maiden voyage. Celebrity Cruises took to an all-to-familiar location for one of the most anticipated luxury ships this year to set sail from.

Celebrity Cruises was founded in Greece in 1988 by the Chandris Family. With more than 70% of the officers aboard its ships, 40 Captains and Chief Engineers from Greece, the line still maintains a strong relationship with the archipelago. No surprise that Celebrity Apex set sail for her maiden voyage from Piraeus (Athens) this week.

A Summer of Greek Island Sailings

The Captain of Celebrity Apex, Dimitrios Kafetzis, set a course for an itinerary that includes such stunning ports as Rhodes, Santorini, Mykonos, and Limassol in Cyprus. Celebrity Apex was supposed to set sail in March of last year; however, the newest addition to the Celebrity fleet was held back due to the COVIS-19 pandemic.

The vessel will now be homeporting in Athens for a series of cruises under the leadership of Captain Kafetzis, who said the following on the launch this week:

“Today is a very proud day for me and one I will never forget. Not only do I return to sea, but I do so in my home country and with an incredible crew. I was born and raised right here in Piraeus, less than a mile from our Athens homeport, and grew up dreaming of sailing this coastline at the helm of a ship. It is truly an honor to captain the newest Celebrity flagship and to welcome our first guests back onboard,”

The captain had his moment when Celebrity Apex sailed out of port a seven-night cruise of the historied Aegean, ushering in the ever-important return for Celebrity cruises to Europe.

Greece is a Special Place

Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, who has been busy with the successful restart of cruises for Celebrity, was equally happy and proud, returning to Greece for the cruise line:

“After all this time, what a dream come true for everyone onboard this exquisite ship in one of the world’s most breathtaking regions. Her sail-away today is a meaningful moment for our guests, our crew and our company. I think we are all having ‘pinch me’ moments. Greece has always held a special place in our hearts, and, now, even more so, as we sail forward to experience all of its wonder, once again.”

Celebrity Apex set sail with a fully vaccinated crew and more than 95% of the guests fully vaccinated. Guests are allowed to explore the greek isles freely, while the line has also done away with mask requirements and implemented full testing procedures for all onboard.

About Celebrity Apex

Celebrity Apex is the sister ship to Celebrity Edge, one of TIME magazine’s “World’s Greatest Places.” The vessels feature several incredible innovations that set them apart from the rest of the cruise industry. These include 29 different restaurants, bars, and lounges; The Magic Carpet, cantilevered above the sea and offering guests uninterrupted vistas while sipping cocktails or having dinner; and modern two-story villas with plunge pools to staterooms with infinite verandas.

Celebrity Apex was constructed by Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire, France. The vessel has space for 3405 guests and 1320 crew members. The vessel weighs 130.818 tonnes and is 306 meters long.