Celebrity Announces Enhancements and Sweepstakes for Digital Cruise Ship

Celebrity Cruises has introduced an exciting sweepstakes event to its innovative digital metaverse platform, The Wonderverse, offering guests the opportunity to win seven cruises over seven days.

This latest development follows the successful launch of the world’s first fully digital cruise ship, Celebrity Beyond, in December 2022. The cruise line also revealed several enhancements, such as more details being added and even adding live entertainment.

New Enhancements to the Wonderverse Platform

Celebrity Cruises has recently unveiled several enhancements to its Wonderverse platform. These improvements include mobile optimization for iOS and Android devices, making it more accessible to users.

More detail has been added to each venue, capturing the essence of being onboard the ship with brand elements such as bartenders and live entertainment. Additionally, more personalization options are available in the avatar editor, including Celebrity-branded clothing.

Starting from March 20th, the Wonderverse has launched sweepstakes allowing consumers to win seven cruises across seven days. A hidden clue or “easter egg” will be announced each day via Celebrity’s Instagram. All guests have to do is find the daily easter egg onboard Celebrity Beyond for a chance to win a cruise.

A Closer Look at the Celebrity Cruises Wonderverse

Celebrity Cruises’ Wonderverse is an industry-first feature, providing a unique virtual experience for guests to explore a digital version of their newest ship, Celebrity Beyond. The digital platform showcases the ship’s signature spaces and moments, such as the Martini Bar Flair Show. It also allows guests to interact with Captain Kate McCue and other prominent figures as digital avatars.

The Wonderverse lets guests gain insight into what they can expect from their cruise onboard Celebrity Beyond. The realistic digital recreation of Celebrity Beyond provides a comprehensive, immersive experience that goes beyond traditional 360° imagery and videos.

Image Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

Additionally, guests can explore some of the destinations that the Celebrity ships sail to, including Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier in Alaska, St. Lucia in the Caribbean, Santorini in Europe, and Tokyo, Japan.

Celebrity Beyond is 140,600 gross tons and can accommodate 3,260 guests, served by 1,400 international crew members. Guests on board can indulge in an array of 32 bars and restaurants and numerous innovative design elements that have earned the Edge-class vessels a spot on Time Magazine’s “World’s Greatest Places” list.

The Future of Virtual Reality and Metaverse Technology in the Travel Industry

The Celebrity Cruises Wonderverse is just the beginning of integrating virtual reality and metaverse technology in the industry. Chief Marketing Officer Michael Scheiner, who helped lead the project, believes that the Wonderverse platform has the potential to expand further, creating experiences that consumers are looking for.

Another example of a cruise line embracing the metaverse is Royal Caribbean International, which has added its newest ship, Icon of the Seas, to the popular online game Fortnite.

This one-of-a-kind adventure allows players to explore the cruise ship before its debut in January 2024. Gamers can explore two of the eight revolutionary neighborhoods, Thrill Island and The Hideaway while playing Royal Caribbean: Hide ‘N’ Sea on Fortnite.

These virtual experiences in the travel industry, like the Wonderverse and Icon of the Seas in Fortnite, set a new standard for engaging and reaching potential guests while offering real-life cruises like Celebrity and its sweepstakes as an additional incentive.

As more travelers embrace the metaverse and virtual reality, the possibilities for innovative, immersive experiences continue to grow. These platforms not only provide an excellent digital experience that helps people decide how to cruise, but they also allow users to interact with each other digitally and share experiences even before they sail onboard the respective ships.