CDC Recommends to Avoid Travel to Another Two Cruise Destinations

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has elevated two cruise destinations back to level 4 to recommend against travel. It comes as multiple cruise hot spots across the region have recently been added to the CDC’s highest level and cruise lines adopt protocols to keep guests and crew protected.

Antigua and Bermuda Back at Level 4

More destinations seem to be heading back to the CDC’s highest level, including the cruise destinations of Antigua and Barbuda and Bermuda. Earlier in 2021, both nations were lowered to level 3, but as of September 20, they are now back to level 4, with the CDC recommending against travel.

The CDC says that if people must travel to one of the countries, then they should be fully vaccinated to remain protected against any variants. Travelers should also make sure they follow any local requirements. With cruise ships continuing to make calls to the ports in both countries, it’s always essential for cruisers to check with local protocols, not just from the cruise lines.

Bermuda has especially become a cruising hotspot as vessels make a return to service, including from Crystal Cruises. Currently, Bermuda remains open for visitors with strict protocols in place that were updated on August 23, 2021.

The CDC takes in two factors to decide on putting a country on its highest level. The main criteria are if there are more than 500 new cases within 28 days per 100,000 population. The secondary criteria depend on the number of tests being made per 100,000 people within 28 days.

Multiple cruise destinations are now on the CDC’s level 4 list, including popular destinations of Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and the Bahamas. Cruise lines continue to sail to many countries on the list and continue to work with local authorities to make sure guests remain safe when ashore. For example, St Kitts recently sent out a bulletin to inform residents that cruise visitors would be on bubble tours and keep away from specific locations.

Here are all the cruise destinations in the region currently at level 4:

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

The Bahams

Belize

Bermuda

British Virgin Islands

Curacao

Jamaica

Puerto Rico

Panama

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Maarten/St. Martin

U.S. Virgin Islands

There are also several cruise destinations on the level 3 list. As the situation remains fluid, the lists could change, so it is vital to keep checking. When it comes to cruises, guests can be sure that cruise lines are following the developments closely. Some schedules have already changed over the past few months, including cruises to Grand Turk and the Cayman Islands.