Search
Cruise NewsPorts

CDC Increases Another Caribbean Cruise Destination to Level 4

The CDC increases the level for Jamaica, a popular Caribbean cruise destination that's currently open for cruise ships.

By Emrys Thakkar

Affiliate Disclaimer

Modified Date:
CDC Sign
Photo Credit: Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its level for Jamaica, another popular cruise destination in the Caribbean that follows other cruise stops that have also been elevated due to increased COVID levels.

Jamaica Elevated to level 4

The CDC updates its travel advisory notice for Jamaica and elevates the Caribbean nation from Level 3 to level 4 due to increased Covid levels and risk. The notice was updated on September 7 and now recommends to “avoid travel to jamaica.” The notice also says, “If you must travel to Jamaica, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.”

Jamaica Travel Level
CDC Website

Previously when Jamaica was on level 3, the CDC said that all travelers might be at risk for getting and spread the virus. However, in the latest update, it makes it clear that even fully vaccinated travelers could be at risk.

Choosing the level for each country is per 100,000 people, and the testing capability is also considered. For the CDC to issue level 4, it means a country has more than 500 new cases per 100,000 people over 28 days fewer than 100 tests per 100,000 people over a 28-day period.

Also Read: IDEAL Things to Do in Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Carnival Sunrise in Ocho Rios
Photo Credit: Jamaica Port Authority

The updated advisory should not have an impact on cruise ship calls. Cruise lines have already been working with authorities in Jamaica to safely allow cruise ship visitors.

Carnival Sunrise became the first ship to resume to the Caribbean destination in August 2021, and cruise lines, including Carnival, require all guests 12 and over to be fully vaccinated. There are also limitations when going ashore and the availability of bubble tours booked through the cruise line.

There are three main cruise ports on the island, including Ocho Rios, Montego Bay, and Falmouth. So far, ships have only resumed to Ocho Rios, but authorities are slowly moving forward in reopening the other ports. Disney will resume to Falmouth in October, and MSc Cruises will resume to Montego Bay in November.

The CDC continues to monitor the situation in each country as the new variants keep spreading. On August 30, the cruise destinations of Puerto Rico and St. Lucia were elevated to level 4. And before them, on August 23, the level was increased for the Bahamas and St. Maarten. In total, there are 11 Caribbean cruise destinations currently at level 4, and more could be added in the coming weeks.

CDC Sign

EXPERT CRUISE TIPS & NEWS!

We'll send you weekly newsletters to your inbox with the latest cruise news and tips.

RELATED CRUISE NEWS

Latest Cruise News
CDC Sign

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD 2008-2021. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

CDC Sign
Copy link
CopyCopied