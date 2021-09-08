CDC Increases Another Caribbean Cruise Destination to Level 4

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its level for Jamaica, another popular cruise destination in the Caribbean that follows other cruise stops that have also been elevated due to increased COVID levels.

Jamaica Elevated to level 4

The CDC updates its travel advisory notice for Jamaica and elevates the Caribbean nation from Level 3 to level 4 due to increased Covid levels and risk. The notice was updated on September 7 and now recommends to “avoid travel to jamaica.” The notice also says, “If you must travel to Jamaica, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.”

CDC Website

Previously when Jamaica was on level 3, the CDC said that all travelers might be at risk for getting and spread the virus. However, in the latest update, it makes it clear that even fully vaccinated travelers could be at risk.

Choosing the level for each country is per 100,000 people, and the testing capability is also considered. For the CDC to issue level 4, it means a country has more than 500 new cases per 100,000 people over 28 days fewer than 100 tests per 100,000 people over a 28-day period.

Photo Credit: Jamaica Port Authority

The updated advisory should not have an impact on cruise ship calls. Cruise lines have already been working with authorities in Jamaica to safely allow cruise ship visitors.

Carnival Sunrise became the first ship to resume to the Caribbean destination in August 2021, and cruise lines, including Carnival, require all guests 12 and over to be fully vaccinated. There are also limitations when going ashore and the availability of bubble tours booked through the cruise line.

There are three main cruise ports on the island, including Ocho Rios, Montego Bay, and Falmouth. So far, ships have only resumed to Ocho Rios, but authorities are slowly moving forward in reopening the other ports. Disney will resume to Falmouth in October, and MSc Cruises will resume to Montego Bay in November.

The CDC continues to monitor the situation in each country as the new variants keep spreading. On August 30, the cruise destinations of Puerto Rico and St. Lucia were elevated to level 4. And before them, on August 23, the level was increased for the Bahamas and St. Maarten. In total, there are 11 Caribbean cruise destinations currently at level 4, and more could be added in the coming weeks.