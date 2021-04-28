Search
Cruise News

CDC Changes Outdoor Mask Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated People, What About Cruises?

The CDC has released new recommendations on wearing a mask for fully vaccinated people. What about on cruise ships?

By Emrys Thakkar

Affiliate Disclaimer

Modified Date:
Cruise Passengers Wearing Mask

On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its recommendation on wearing a face mask outside for those who are fully vaccinated in the United States. The guidelines seem to be improving as the vaccine rollout continues to be a success across the country.

Even though the cruise industry remains shutdown by the CDC’s Conditional Sailing Order, things seem to be moving towards the cruise industry’s favor on the order

New Mask Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated People

The CDC has released new guidelines for fully vaccinated people when it comes to wearing a mask. It is now recommended that there is no longer a need to wear a mask outside for certain reasons.

The CDC says “Outdoor visits and activities pose minimal risk to fully vaccinated people themselves or to those around them.” As a result, people may now start to enjoy outside without a mask as follows:

  • Walk, run, or bike outdoors with members of your household
  • Attend a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends
  • Attend a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people
  • Dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households
CDC Image

When it comes to attending a crowded outdoor event, then vaccinated people should still wear a mask, including most indoor activities. The CDC says that there is still an increased risk of COVID-19 indoors, so a well-fitted mask should still be worn.

The new guidelines come out as part of details on how fully vaccinate people can deal with the virus. Due to the successful rollout of the vaccine across the U.S., the situation looks much more hopeful as summer edges closer.

Cruise Ship Balcony

What About on Cruise Ships?

Now the question is, how do the new mask recommendations impact cruises? Well, U.S. operations remain suspended, but cruise lines are still evolving their own health measures, including following any CDC requirements.

So far, out of the big three cruise lines, only Norwegian Cruise Line has detailed health measures. As part of NCL’s Sail Safe protocols, face masks are required only indoors except when dining. Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line have yet to announce anything relating to masks but would likely require all guests to wear a mask, at least indoors.

Carnival Corporation is working with a number of world-leading health experts to develop its measures across all nine brands. Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean have teamed up with the Healthy Sail Panel headed by Governer Michael Leavitt and Dr. Scott Gottlieb.

Even though cruise lines are urging the CDC to allow cruises to restart out of the U.S. by July 4, 2021, they still intend to follow the advice and guidelines issued by the agency. If the CDC’s Conditional Sailing Order does end up getting overruled, cruise lines will still make sure guests and crew remain safe at all times, including taking advice from their own health experts.

Also Read: Is Time Running Out for U.S. Cruises to Resume This Summer?

When cruise lines do get closer to sailing we should learn more about what the full details include and where guests will need to wear a mask while onboard.

Cruise Passengers Wearing Mask

EXPERT CRUISE TIPS & NEWS!

We'll send you weekly newsletters to your inbox with the latest cruise news and tips.

Latest Cruise News
Cruise Passengers Wearing Mask

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD 2008-2021. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Cruise Passengers Wearing Mask
Copy link
CopyCopied