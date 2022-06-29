Carnival’s Ultra-Luxury Cruise Brand Takes Delivery of First Expedition Ship

Today, June 29, 2022, during an official handover maritime ceremony at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy, Carnival Corporation‘s ultra-luxury brand, Seabourn, took delivery of its newest ship, Seabourn Venture.

Seabourn’s Delivery of its First Expedition Ship, Seabourn Venture

The first of the line’s two purpose-built, ultra-luxury expedition ships, Seabourn Venture, is the newest expedition ship in the industry and has now been taken for delivery.

As Seabourn takes its newest expedition ship, the line is overjoyed to announce she will be the world’s finest luxury expedition ship, featuring a plethora of modern hardware and technology that will extend the ship’s global deployment and capabilities.

Photo Courtesy: Seabourn

“Today is so incredibly special and important as we take ownership of our first ultra-luxury expedition ship and welcome Seabourn Venture to the Seabourn family,” said Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz.

“The Mariotti team has done a wonderful job in the building of the ship and bringing Adam Tihany’s stunning design vision to life. Seabourn Venture will raise the bar in ultra-luxury expedition travel, and we look forward to introducing her to the world as she sets sail to explore remote destinations from the polar regions in the Arctic to the southernmost continent of Antarctica.”

Beginning to set sail this summer 2022, Seabourn Venture is scheduled to launch this month, with sister ship Seabourn Pursuit slated to launch in 2023. Seabourn’s newest additions will add to its fleet of five, rounding the fleet to a total of eight ultra-luxury ships.

The New Seabourn Venture

Setting sail next month, Seabourn Venture, is designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards. With an exceptional luxury small-ship experience, it will feature the addition of world-class equipment, allowing the line to offer its widest range of expedition activities led by an expert 26-person team of scientists, scholars, naturalists, and more.

Rendering Courtesy: Seabourn

“Someone well known in the cruise industry said, ‘She is not another expedition ship or a luxury cruise ship. She is #SeabournVenture and when she begins sailing next month, she will be the world’s finest luxury expedition ship.’ I totally agree with him,” said Marco Ghiglione, Managing Director of T. Mariotti.

“Seabourn Venture is the fairest one of all, ice class PC6 certified to call polar routes. Since we started building Seabourn Venture, the world has literally changed before our eyes, requiring unexpected efforts. The great dedication and passion of the team made by T. Mariotti and subcontractors with Seabourn have been the keys to success,” he added.

The 23,000-ton ship hosts a guest capacity of 264 people, providing a luxurious and intimate experience for all guests aboard. Seabourn Venture features 132 luxurious oceanfront veranda suites and will take travelers to some of the most awe-inspiring places in the world, some of which are only accessed by ship.

Seabourn Venture features two custom-built submarines carried onboard, providing an unforgettable view of the world beneath the ocean’s surface. The ship will also be designed to carry a complement of double sea kayaks and 24 Zodiacs that can accommodate all onboard guests at once, which will allow for an immersive experience.