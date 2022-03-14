Carnival’s Ultra-Luxury Cruise Brand Finalizes Plans for Alaska and Canada Return

Carnival’s Ultra-Luxury cruise brand Seabourn is preparing its return to Canada and Alaska in 2022. It comes as Canada recently detailed its reopening to the cruise industry and protocols.

Seabourn Returns to Alaska and Canada

Now that Transport Canada has announced the safe resumption of cruise operations starting in April, cruise lines can move forward with the 2022 season in the country and Alaska, including Carnival-owned Seabourn.

The cruise line is finalizing its plans for 2022 scheduled voyages to Alaska and British Columbia this summer and Canada and New England in the fall. It will be the first time that Seabourn will sail these regions in two years.

“We welcome this new guidance from the Canadian government that will allow our guests to visit beautiful ports in Canada again,” said Josh Leibowitz, President of Seabourn. “We look forward to returning to these amazing destinations and offering our travelers a world of experiences on land and at sea. With only 458 guests on board the Seabourn Odyssey, these voyages to Canada this summer space is very limited.”

Upcoming Cruises from Canada

One of the most anticipated returns will be to Alaska, a state that has been impacted due to Canada remaining closed the cruise ships, including departures to Alaska from Vancouver.

Photo Credit: VolodymyrT / Shutterstock.com

Seabourn Odyssey will sail a series of seven-day voyages to Alaska and British Columbia from May through September 2022. Cruises will be between Vancouver and Juneau. Seabourn Odyssey’s sailings can be combined into a longer 14-day voyage out of Vancouver, Canada. There will also be four 10- and 11-day round-trip sailings from Vancouver.

When it comes to Canada and New England, Seabourn Quest will offer a series of 12-day voyages starting in late August 2022. The ultra-luxury vessel will sail between Montreal and Manhattan in New York City. One of the 12-day voyages will be a round-trip Canadian Autumn sailing from Montreal in September 2022. In late October, Seabourn Quest will sail a 14-day cruise from Montreal to the warmer waters of Miami.

Other Carnival-owned brands have also detailed a return to Alaska and Canadas, including Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Cunard Line. There will be protocols in place for cruises from Canadian ports or those that include a port of call in Canada. This will consist of testing and vaccination requirements that can be viewed here.