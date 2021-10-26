Carnival’s Newly Christened Mardi Gras Welcomed by Miss Universe Puerto Rico

Carnival’s newest and newly christened Mardi Gras cruise ship calls San Juan, Puerto Rico. The vessel has made calls to the Caribbean island before, but this time, the ship was welcomed by Miss Universe Puerto Rico due to Mardi Gras’ godmother being Miss Universe Dominican Republic.

Miss Universe Festivities for Mardi Gras Cruise Ship

It wasn’t just a regular visit to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras. During the ship’s seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruise, the vessel’s first call since being christened days earlier on October 23, is in San Juan.

The ship was welcomed by reigning Miss Universe Puerto Rico Estefania Soto-Torres and the incoming Miss Universe, Puerto Rico, Michelle Colón. And it comes as Mardi Gras’ new godmother Miss Universe, Dominican Republic, Kimberly Jiménez, who christened the ship on Saturday, is on board along with Miss Universe Andrea Meza and Miss USA Asya Branch.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

With Mardi Gras on such as memorable voyage, Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy was also onboard. Duffy said, “We are thrilled to be back in Puerto Rico and allow our destinations to participate in the celebration of our new ship. And to be welcomed by the current and incoming Miss Universe, Puerto Rico has made it even more special.”

Worth Reading: Things to Do in San Juan, Puerto Rico for Cruisers

Mardi Gras was christened in Port Canaveral, Florida, before the current voyage started. A naming ceremony took place on board the ship on October 23, which was attended by key Carnival personnel, including Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal, the cruise line’s Presidents, and of course, godmother Kimberly Jiménez.

The event was hosted by Mardi Gras Cruise Director Mike Pack and the cruise line’s Ambassador John Heald. Jiménez blessed the ship in both English and Spanish and activated the traditional champagne bottle break, officially naming the ship.

You can watch some highlights of the event below:

It comes after Mardi Gras already began sailings from the port on July 31, 2021. It’s been a long wait for the naming ceremony due to the current situation on resting operations with multiple ships and the ongoing pandemic.

The ship which, is fully powered by Liquid Natural Gas (LNG), will also call at Amber Cove in the Dimononcan Republic, which is the godmother’s home country, along with a visit to Nassau in the Bahamas before returning to Port Canaveral on October 30, 2021.

Mardi Gras is the largest ship in the fleet and features the first rollercoaster at sea and features more than two dozen dining venues, including from Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse, Rudi Sodamin, and Shaquille O’Neal. The ship is 180,800 gross tons with a guest capacity of 5,282 at double occupancy and 1,735 international crew members.