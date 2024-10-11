Carnival’s Luxury Brand Unveils Two Unique Solar Eclipse Opportunities

Ultra-luxe, small-ship cruise line Seabourn has revealed the deployments of four ships between March and December 2026, offering North America, Europe, and Japan itineraries, and a bonus of two voyages where guests can view a total solar eclipse.

Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Encore, each with capacity for 600 guests, and Seabourn Quest and Seabourn Sojourn, both accommodating 458 guests, will sail an ambitious roster of cruises that feature Mediterranean; Northern Europe; Alaska and British Columbia; Canada and New England; and Japan cruises that will visit a combined 200 destinations in 40 countries.

“Our new 2026 voyages were thoughtfully, well curated with our guests in mind, featuring a great combination of Seabourn all-time favorites along with many new unique experiences,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

“With our private, yacht-like atmosphere, a personalized array of guest services, and captivating itineraries featuring boutique ports, there’s no better place to explore the world than on an ultra-luxury Seabourn ship,” added Leahy.

New offerings include Seabourn Encore spending the full summer season in Alaska, with 7- to 15-day sailings roundtrip from Vancouver, British Columbia, and between Vancouver and Juneau, starting in May 2026.

Featured destinations in the region include Sitka, Wrangell, and Klawock, Alaska, plus scenic cruising in Glacier Bay National Park, Misty Fjords National Monument, and Alert Bay in British Columbia.

Seabourn Encore will arrive in Alaska following a spring season in Asia, with voyages from Singapore to Yokohama, Japan, and roundtrip from Yokohama.

Japan sailings range up to 42 days, with some cruises taking in the spring blossom season at destinations such as Kobe, Nagasaki, and Akita. The ship will return to Japan for fall sailings.

Seabourn Quest and Seabourn Sojourn will be based in the Mediterranean, calling at a combined 84 destinations in 15 countries. Some itineraries will feature overnight port stays in exciting cities such as St. Tropez, France, and Taormina, Sicily.

Seabourn Sojourn will offer 10-day cruises between Barcelona, Rome, and Monte Carlo, while Seabourn Quest will sail 7-day Eastern Mediterranean voyages, calling at Ceuta, Morocco; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Fusina, Italy; Istanbul; and Athens.

Seabourn Ovation will ply the cruising grounds of the British Isles, Iceland, and Norway, visiting 70 destinations on 7- to 22-day cruises.

Two 14-day itineraries will explore the Norwegian fjords and the North Cape region in May and June 2026. The June departure promises guests the excitement of the summer solstice and the Midnight Sun experience.

Seabourn Odyssey Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: A.Casinos / Shutterstock)

The ship also will offer two “Jewels of the British Isles” sailings, each 14 days, calling at Belfast, Northern Ireland, plus Edinburgh and Oban, Scotland.

Following her summer season, Seabourn Ovation will sail five fall foliage cruises in September and October, taking guests to Canada and New England on 12- and 13-day cruises between New York and Montreal and Montreal and Miami. Port calls will feature Quebec City, Bar Harbor, Maine, St. John’s, Newfoundland, and Boston, among others.

Two Exciting Chances to View Total Solar Eclipse

Seabourn will feature two special cruises during the August 2026 total solar eclipse. Seabourn Sojourn guests on the ship’s August 7, 2026 departure from Barcelona will have the opportunity to witness the solar phenomenon on August 12, 2026 as the ship sails in the Balearic Sea on her 30-day cruise.

The voyage also visits Rome, Amalfi, Portovenere, and Portoferraio, Italy; Nice, St. Tropez, and Marseille, France; and Palamos, Valencia, Cartagena, and Rosas, Spain, among other destinations.

Seabourn Ovation’s 14-day August 8, 2026 departure from Dover, England, to Reykjavik, Iceland, will visit ports in western Ireland, such as Galway and Killybegs, and provide eclipse viewing from the country’s west coast on August 12, 2026.

The cruise makes two calls in Iceland, at Reykjavik and Heimaey, and two in England, at Cowes and Fowey.

Seabourn, with a six-ship fleet, is a mostly inclusive cruise line with fares that cover all dining, drinks, entertainment, and WiFi. Crew gratuities are not charged. Guests pay for shore excursions and certain other amenities, such as spa treatments.

The line operates two expedition ships, Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit.