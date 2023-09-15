Carnival’s Luxury Brand Details South Pacific Expeditions for Newest Ship

Carnival Corporation’s ultra-luxe line, Seabourn, revealed the itinerary details of its newest expedition ship’s first voyages to the South Pacific, starting in spring 2024.

The newly-launched destinations for the vessel include Western Australia’s remote Kimberley region, Papua New Guinea, Guam, the Solomon Islands, Fiji, and other tropical paradises.

Seabourn Pursuit to Explore Remote Western Australia

Seabourn’s 264-guest Seabourn Pursuit, the line’s second expedition ship, is gearing up for her inaugural season of warm-weather expeditions in the South Pacific. A three-part series of cruises awaits guests on voyages scheduled for March through October 2024.

The South Pacific from Chile to Melanesia series, offered in March and April and again in September and October, has Seabourn Pursuit sailing the islands of the South Pacific and the coast of Chile.

A variety of cruise lengths is available, including 14-, 17-, and 20-day sailings, and combination cruises can increase a guest’s vacation at sea to 37 days.

South Pacific

The ship’s Papua New Guinea & West Papua, Indonesia series offers 15-day voyages to these destinations in May, June, August, and September of 2024, with combination cruises up to 35 days.

Seabourn Pursuit will sail six 10-day cruises in Western Australia’s Kimberley region between Broome and Darwin in mid-season, June, July, and August.

“I am so excited about these voyages because Seabourn Pursuit allows us to take our guests to completely different and truly fascinating parts of the world, where one can celebrate a combination of natural beauty and human culture,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

Read Also: Cruise Line Offers High-Speed Internet in Far-Away Places

“Our warm-weather expeditions in the South Pacific and Kimberley region will offer guests the opportunities to dive and snorkel over incredible intact coral reefs, visit friendly locals and explore historic sites. And, of course, guests will experience these bucket-list destinations in the comfort of our signature Seabourn ultra-luxury offerings and service,” Leahy added.

Itinerary Details Include Remote Explorations

The South Pacific from Chile to Melanesia cruises will feature the Juan Fernandez Archipelago off the coast of Chile, Easter Island, and the fascinating limestone formations of the Sawa-I-Lau Caves in Fiji, among other highlights.

During Papua New Guinea & West Papua, Indonesia voyages, excursions will include snorkeling and diving at protected reefs off the mainland and islands.

Photos Courtesy: Seabourn

On cruises to the Kimberley region, guests will have opportunities to explore remote areas such as El Questro National Park, and King George Falls, the highest in Western Australia.

Also featured will be Zodiac rides through rivers and gorges, the amazing Horizontal Waterfalls of Talbot Bay, and helicopter tours of the landscape and seascape.

Vessel to Sail First Antarctic Season

Seabourn Pursuit was constructed at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy, and delivered to the line on July 31, 2023. She entered service with her maiden voyage that departed Rome on August 12, 2023.

Like her sister ship, Seabourn Venture, which launched in 2022, the ship is designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards.

The ship is currently sailing in the Mediterranean and will reposition to the Caribbean late this month, sailing to South America and the Amazon from Barbados. Starting in December, Seabourn Pursuit will sail her first series of Antarctic cruises, ranging from 11 to 35 days, before beginning her South Pacific itineraries.

Seabourn Pursuit features 132 oceanfront suites in 12 categories. Luxury amenities include heated jacket wardrobes, high-end linens, and a fully stocked bar.

The 23,000-gross ton vessel offers a small ship experience with state-of-the-art technologies and services, including a Zodiac fleet for water-based activities and landings, kayaks, two six-guest submarines for underwater explorations, and a professional expedition team of 24 experts.