Carnival’s Chinese Cruise Ship Will Have First Live Comedy Theater

Adora Cruises, the first cruise brand focussed on the Chinese and Asian market, unveiled a new partnership with China’s leading comedy production company, Mahua FunAge. This innovative partnership is set to bring China’s first-ever live comedy theater to the seas.

Adora Cruises, which operates under CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Limited, wants to deliver a brand-new cruise entertainment experience for Chinese and Asian guests. With the collaboration with Mahua FunAge, Adora is taking their entertainment offerings to a new level.

Immersive Live Comedy Show on the Waves

CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Limited is a joint venture company between China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and Carnival Corporation. Founded in March 2018, the company has the aim of locally constructing and operating its cruise fleet while also building up a cruise shipbuilding industry in China. The first result of this partnership is Adora Cruises.

Adora Cruises already has two former Costa Cruise ships in possession, the Atlantic (ex-Costa Atlantica) and the Mediterranean (ex-Costa Mediterranea), and is constructing two more cruise ships based on the extremely popular Vista-class designs from Carnival Cruise Line.

The first 135,500 gross ton cruise ship is expected to set sail later this year, with entertainment from Mahua FunAge, designed specifically for the Asian/Chinese market.

Adora Cruises The Metropol Theater

Mahua FunAge will bring their comedic expertise onboard Adora cruise ships, presenting two innovative comedy-drama shows – one in a 975-seat grand theater and the other in a bar setting, providing an immersive live performance.

This partnership will allow Adora Cruises to pioneer the first cruise ship live comedy theater, offering guests a truly unforgettable performing arts experience on the waves.

Mahua FunAge, locally known as Kaixinmahua Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd, is one of China’s most popular drama brands. The company is well-known in China and the rest of Asia, featuring famous Chinese artists such as Shen Teng, Ma Li, Allen, Chang Yuan, Song Yang, among others. The company is also well known in Asia for producing blockbuster movies loved by audiences including Charlotte Troubles, Mr. Donkey, Hello Mr. Billionaire and Hello, Mrs. Money.

A Voyage in Love

Adora Cruises is set to offer its guests “A Voyage in Love,” a unique cruise holiday experience that features authentic Chinese and international gourmet food, entertaining production shows from Mahua FunAge, and world-class shopping at sea with a perfect fusion of east and west.

Image Courtesy: CSSC Carnival Cruise Company

The first purpose-built Adora cruise ship is expected to embark on its journey by the end of 2023. A second, larger Vista-class 142,000-gross-ton cruise ship is also under construction at the same shipyard and should enter service in 2024. A smaller, 80,000-gross-ton ship is under development.

The cruise line is banking heavily on providing the best possible experience at sea, even offering 5G connectivity while at sea. Cruises will sail along the Maritime Silk Route, a maritime trade route that connects the Chinese mainland with South-East Asia, India, the Arabian Peninsula, Egypt, and the Mediterranean.