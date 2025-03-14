Carnival’s Brand Ambassador Reassures Passengers of Inclusivity

As tensions rise between the United States and Canada following recent tariffs, the impact is beginning to be felt by cruise passengers who worry that the political friction might dampen their holiday spirits.

Recently, Canadian cruisers voiced apprehension about the atmosphere aboard Carnival Cruise Line ships, prompting a response from the cruise line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald.

In a reassuring video post on his Facebook page, Heald addressed messages from worried passengers. One Canadian passenger, for example, expressed fears about potential hostility due to her nationality. You can also watch Head’s video message below:

“Not sure if you are aware of the ongoing tensions between Canada and the United States,” she wrote.

“I have never had a concern before about traveling to the US. However, in recent weeks, there has been a rise in the number of altercations between the two nationalities.”

“I’m not going to lie,” she continued.“This concerns me deeply.”

Where in the past, the guest would be greeted by Americans with friendly questions on whether or not she says ‘eh’ a lot, she is now concerned guests will have a negative reaction to her when they discover she is Canadian.

Heald was quick to reassure the passenger, emphasizing a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere aboard Carnival’s cruises.

“Let me tell you right now, there are hundreds of Canadians who are cruising across our fleet, and every single one of them is being met by the crew.

“And every single one of them is being met by the guests with nothing but ‘Hello,’ ‘How are you?’ ‘Good morning,’ and ‘Good afternoon,’ just as it’s always been,” said Heald.

He extended the inclusive nature of Carnival Cruise Line to another American guest who, in seeing the cruise line’s television commercials, worried she wouldn’t fit in.

“Everybody will look like you, and that means everybody will be having fun,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, what you look like, where you’re from, what you do for a living.”

“It’s nothing to do with anything but having fun, embracing Carnival’s slogan of being “America’s fun ship” and promoting a carefree voyage.

Escalating Tension Impacting Cruising

But Canadians have a reason to be apprehensive. The tension began when the Trump administration began talking about making Canada the 51st state and then imposed heavy tariffs on Canadian imports.

The political move has spilled over into the cruising industry, which often sails the shared waters of the US and Canada.

Recently, an Alaska senator proposed eliminating a requirement for Alaskan cruises to call on Canadian ports, reshaping cruise routes and affecting the traditional cruise experience.

More importantly, the move would cripple Canadian destinations such as Vancouver, which receives more than 1.25 million passenger visits annually during Alaska cruise season.

Carnival Spirit Cruise Ship in Alaska (Photo Credit: Artha sant)

Carnival Cruise Line, which is based in Miami, operates 27 ships in its fleet, with the majority of those targeting a North American guest, including those from Canada.

Research shows Canadians took 4.2 million trips abroad in 2024. Although the majority of those were by car and plane, it is estimated that 1.25 million Canadians will be cruising by 2029.

Still, with the recent tension, many Canadians are cancelling cruises departing from US ports, particularly Caribbean voyages that often start in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, and San Juan, and Alaskan adventures.

In fact, a Reddit cruise post recently had a Canadian admitting he would be cancelling an upcoming Alaskan and West Coast cruise and was seeking out a non-American alternative.

The guest specifically wanted to avoid American-based cruise lines, such as Carnival Cruise Line and her sisters, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises, Holland America Line, and others owned by Carnival Corporation.