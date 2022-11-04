Carnival’s App Reaches Milestone, New Updates Coming

Since the introduction of Carnival Cruise Line’s HUB app, more and more guests are finding the features helpful in getting more out of their cruise vacation.

To date, the app has been downloaded more than 10 million times, with around 90% of cabins using it while onboard.

The app helps guests with ordering food and beverages, virtual queuing for the onboard venues, and a major update will soon see Casino integrations.

This will allow guests to track their Point and Player Bank, stay in the know about special casino events happening throughout their cruise and find other helpful information.

HUB App Ever More Popular

If there is one piece of technology that has made a significant impact on how we can get more out of our cruises, it’s the use of onboard apps. Since its introduction a few years ago, the Carnival Cruise Line HUB app has helped millions of people to get more fun out of their cruises.

In fact, the app has been so popular that it has been downloaded more than 10 million times. On average, around 90% of cabins have at least one person using the app, an increase of nearly 20% compared to 2020.

“We created the HUB App to help our guests make the most of their cruises, and after more than ten million downloads, it’s clear our guests find it useful,” said Alfredo Rojas, Carnival’s senior director of digital product management. “The growth we’re seeing in the HUB App’s popularity runs parallel to the enhancements we have implemented.”

The popularity is not surprising; by using the app, guests have all the information they would ever need before the start and during the cruise. This removes the need to call or go to guest services for simple questions that otherwise would have taken much longer to answer.

Downloading the app is free, and neither do you need to use any valuable data as it works through the ship’s free WiFi channels.

What’s Included in the HUB App?

Guests can already start using the HUB app before they step onboard. It allows them to fill up important information and complete the online check-in. The app also lets you purchase gifts, wifi, spa services, and shore excursions, which in many cases is significantly cheaper before the cruise than doing it during.

Guests can also make dinner reservations, and it even has a countdown clock to your cruise. Once the cruise has started, the app can be used to order food and beverages, make spa bookings, virtual queuing for onboard venues, reserve select shows, book shore excursions, and specialty dining.

All the items you book in the app will be automatically added to your onboard planner, so you will never forget your spa appointment again. It also features a popular chat function to stay in touch with those you meet onboard and allows guests to easily access Sail & Sign accounts, Carnival Cruise Line’s cashless credit program.

New Features are Coming

In the near future, Carnival Cruise Line will also be adding additional capabilities to the HUB app. The cruise line recently introduced casino features and functions onboard Carnival Magic, proving incredibly popular with guests and will soon be rolled out across the entire fleet.

The HUB App’s casino section will allow guests to track their Point and Player Bank, stay up-to-date about casino events happening throughout their cruise and find other helpful information.

While some won’t be thrilled about having to use the app for everything, there is no denying the HUB app makes many things a lot easier.