Carnival’s AIDA Cruises Will Return to the Caribbean From October 2021

Following the restart of other Carnival cruise brands in the Caribbean, German-based AIDA will restart in the region from October 2021.

By Robert McGillivray

AIDAperla in the Caribbean
Photo Credit: EGT-1 / Shutterstock.com

German cruise operator AIDA Cruises is all set to make its return to the Caribbean this fall. The first of four vessels sailing in the area over the following months will be AIDAsol. The ship will depart on October 16 on a 40-day cruise from Hamburg to the Caribbean and back again to Germany.

It will be the first of three such voyages the ship will be sailing this winter. The second and third voyages will depart in November and January and will be even longer. In addition, three more AIDA ships will be sailing the Caribbean this winter, which will all be sailing on 14-day cruises starting and ending in the region.

AIDA Makes Its Return To the Caribbean

After the company has been operating in Europe for many months, the Carnival Corporation-owned AIDA Cruises will be making its return to the Caribbean. It’s doing this in grand style. On October 16, AIDAsol will depart on a 40-day cruise from Hamburg, Germany, sailing to the Caribbean.

On the way, the ship will be making several stops in France (Cherbourg), Spain (La Coruna), and the Canary Islands (Tenerife) before she makes her Atlantic Crossing. The vessel is then expected to make its first Caribbean call on October 30.

AIDAsol Cruise Ship
AIDAsol Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Bjoern Wylezich / Shutterstock.com)

The ship will be visiting Barbados, Castries on St. Lucia, the A-B-C islands, and St. Maarten before heading back to Europe. AIDAsol will make two more stops in Ponta Delgada and Lisbon, Portugal, and one in Le Havre, France, before arriving in Hamburg.

AIDAsol will sail two more long voyages this winter. In November and January, the vessel will sail on two 43-day cruises from Hamburg to the Caribbean.

Three More Ships Will Island-hop The Caribbean

Guests who are not a fan of being on board for 40 days or more will still have the chance to sail the Caribbean and experience the hospitality onboard AIDA’s ships. On October 18, AIDAluna will be the next ship to set sail to the Caribbean.

The ship will sail from Kiel, Germany, to La Romana, in the Dominican Republic arriving here on November 6. From here, guests can embark on 14-day cruises sailing to the Dutch Antilles, St Kitts, Antigua, and more.

AIDA Cruises in the Caribbean
AIDA Cruises in the Caribbean (Image Courtesy: AIDA Cruises)

AIDAdiva will reposition from Warnemünde on October 26, 2021, arriving in her new homeport of La Romana on November 13. She will also sail on cruises from La Romana calling in Cozumel, Belize, St. Maarten, Tortola, and Costa Maya.

Last but not least, AIDAperla will sail towards the Caribbean from her current posting in the Canary Islands on November 6. Voyage onboard AIDAperla will sail from La Romana in the Dominican Republic, or Bridgetown in Barbados.

The cruises take guests to the A-B-C Islands and places such as Dominica, Guadeloupe, Antigua, and St. Lucia.

Also Read: AIDA Cruises Updates Its Protocols For Fall and Winter

For all cruises to the Caribbean on board the AIDA ships, all guests must be fully vaccinated before sailing. Guests will also need to undergo a COVID-19 test before departure. In the Caribbean, guests will have the opportunity to join organized tours or explore the islands individually.

