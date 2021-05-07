Carnival’s AIDA Cruises to Restart Operations out of Germany

AIDA Cruises which is Carnival’s German cruise brand, pleased that it will restart operations out of Germany this month, one of the most important markets for the cruise line.

It comes as AIDA has already detailed a restart out of Greece, one of the main restart hubs in Europe, along with its current offerings in the Canary Islands.

AIDA’s Restart in Germany

AIDA Cruises has been one of the only Carnival brands, along with Costa Cruises, that has offered some limited cruising during the pandemic. And now, finally, the cruise line can make a return in Germany, its home market.

AIDAsol will begin cruises out of Kiel in Northern Germany on May 22, 2021. The ship will sail short cruises, and they open for bookings on May 12, 2021. The cruise line will release further itinerary details at a later date.

The restart of cruise operations in Germany will comply with AIDA’s enhanced health and safety protocols, along with any guidance from authorities. It seems that guests won’t need to be fully vaccinated but will need a negative test as utilized on other sailings.

The health and safety protocols have been tested by SGS Institut Fresenius and confirmed by the classification society DNV. Guests will go through a PCR test and regular health checks, social distancing, and hygiene protocols.

Photo Credit: SBWorldphotography / Shutterstock.com

Slowly Making a Comeback

AIDA Cruises is gradually making a comeback after suspending operations earlier in the year due to the second wave across Europe. Multiple vessels that were originally scheduled to resume cruises in Europe from March were canceled and many of those ships still remain on hold.

The cruise line is already sailing in the Canary Islands with seven-day cruises around the islands, with AIDAperla departing out of Las Palmes, Gran Canaria.

AIDAsol’s restart in Germany won’t be the only one for the cruise line in May. Cruises out of Greece will begin from May 23, 2021 with week-long cruises out of Corfu sailing through the Greek islands to Crete and Rhodes, as well as to Katakolon (Olympia) and Piraeus (Athens).

It comes as Greece is opening up to tourism from May 14. As a result, many cruise lines have already made plans to operate from the country including Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean.