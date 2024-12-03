Carnival Will Not Assist With One Popular Holiday Tradition

Many cruise passengers look forward to the magic and delight of a Christmas cruise, a fun time to celebrate with family while enjoying spectacular decorations, special menus, and seasonal activities.

It can be hard, however, to leave behind family traditions, and some travelers bring aboard one quirky and fun game that young cruisers love – Elf on a Shelf.

While bringing one’s elf aboard is perfectly allowed, guests aboard Carnival cruise ships need to make their own arrangements for the elf’s hijinks. Crew members are unable to create unique scenes or take the elf to secure locations for special photos or videos.

This directive comes from John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, after being asked about such options for the first time.

“Can I let all Mums and Dads know there is one thing I cannot do and since I had the first request for this yesterday I thought I should mention it now,” Heald explained. “I cannot, I really cannot arrange tricks and jokes for your Elf of the Sodding Shelf.”

The request comes from a guest about to embark on a Western Caribbean sailing. While the cruise will certainly make amazing holiday memories for the family, Elf on a Shelf antics may not be among them.

“We are leaving a week from Saturday for a 7-night cruise,” the guest began.

“Can you arrange for the cabin attendant to put Snickerdoodle in funny places in the room and do crazy stuff each night. We have early dinner so this will need to be done by 10pm latest. Can the captain get involved as well. The boys would find it unbelievable if Snickerdoodle could be filmed driving the ship.”

The guest explains that their elf – named Snickerdoodle – has been a family tradition for the past six years, and their two children really look forward to the crazy situations the elf gets into every holiday season.

Unfortunately, cabin attendants are not able to offer this assistance. Heald must quickly refuse this type of request or else there would be hundreds, if not thousands, of elves invading Carnival’s fleet and insisting on special treatment.

“I know that if I don’t say no here that I will be inundated with Elf requests so I hope everyone understands,” Heald said. “I realize that so many children around the world love their Elf. However, I really cant ask the very busy cabin attendant to add to his or her work load by coming up with different ideas every night.”

Heald does note that guests could very politely ask their cabin attendant to perhaps use the elf once in conjunction with a towel animal, but nightly antics are extreme.

Elves on a Cruise

Of course, travelers are more than welcome to make their own arrangements for their various elves. There are plenty of places around every Carnival ship where fun photos could be taken, showing the elf out and about, even joining in different holiday festivities.

Elf on a Shelf (Photo Credit: Dean Clarke)

Parents could also quietly return to their stateroom while the children are at youth programs or enjoying other activities to arrange fun scenes or to reposition the elf.

For cruisers unfamiliar with the fun tradition, Elf on a Shelf is a whimsical, mischievous character from a children’s picture book published in 2005. The elf – a “scout” for Santa Claus, visits children from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve, reporting back on naughty and nice behavior.

Today, Elf on a Shelf is a widespread phenomenon with television specials, social media sharing, multiple books, food products, and much more. Undoubtedly, it will take to the high seas with great fanfare.

Where would you put an elf on a Carnival ship? Share your creative ideas on the Cruise Hive boards!