Carnival Tweaks Upcoming March Sailings for Two Cruise Ships

Lately, Carnival Cruise Line has been tweaking upcoming sailings from now through 2027 – and the world’s largest cruise company has just announced two more changes for voyages in March of 2025.

This time, the altered itineraries will impact guests preparing to embark on Carnival Legend and Carnival Valor – with the first of the impacted voyages embarking in just a few days.

While the cruise line did not give a reason for the changes, it’s not uncommon for itineraries to be tweaked as embarkation day nears as more information becomes available regarding factors like weather conditions, port congestion, or unexpected port closures.

Carnival Legend

The soonest change impacts Carnival Legend’s upcoming 8-night Western Caribbean voyage – which will be setting sail from Tampa, Florida, on March 15, 2025.

The itinerary calls for stops at Grand Cayman Island, George Town Harbour; Roatan, Honduras; Belize City, Belize; Costa Maya, Mexico; and Cozumel, Mexico.

While no port calls are being removed from the itinerary, the visits to Costa Maya and Cozumel have been switched.

“Swapped days visiting Costa Maya and Cozumel. Based on these changes, purchased Carnival tours will be automatically adjusted on board,” Carnival updated.

This means the visit to Costa Maya will switch from March 20 to March 21, and the day in Cozumel will move up from March 21 to March 20.

While Carnival did not offer a reason for the change, port congestion seems like a possibility.

Costa Maya would have been at its maximum capacity of four cruise ships on March 20 if the Spirit-class ship hadn’t changed its schedule – with TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 1 and Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas and Radiance of the Seas expected in the port that day.

However, when she visits on March 21, the 2,124-guest ship will join Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Getaway and MSC Cruises’ MSC Seaside as the third cruise ship in the port.

Carnival Valor

Future guests of Carnival Valor will have a little more time to wrap their heads around their itinerary change – as the impacted sailing does not embark until March 22, 2025.

The sailing in question is a 5-night Western Caribbean cruise based out of the Port of New Orleans, which was intended to sail to Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.

However, the visit to Costa Maya has been swapped with a day in Progreso, Mexico, for undisclosed reasons.

Carnival Valor in New Orleans (Photo Credit: Ute Sonja Medley)

Additionally, the time in port for Cozumel has been shifted, but it’s not yet clear what the new hours will be. Originally, the Conquest-class ship was scheduled to be in the port from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time.

“Now visiting Progreso (instead of Costa Maya) and Cozumel with adjusted port times,” Carnival shared with impacted guests.

“Purchased Carnival tours will be automatically adjusted based on this change and refunded to the original form of payment for Costa Maya. Tour opportunities for Progreso will be available for purchase on Carnival.com prior to sailing and also on board,” continued the memo.

The new itineraries will be reflected on Carnival’s website within 24 hours – at which point cruisers can start looking into new shore excursions.

For both of the impacted voyages, Carnival will adjust shore excursions that were booked directly through the cruise line accordingly.

However, guests who booked tours or activities with an outside vendor will want to contact them as soon as possible to cancel or adjust their reservation.