Carnival Teases Specialty Miami Inspired Drinks for its New Cruise Ship

Carnival Cruise Line released a sneak peek of specialty cocktail offerings in anticipation of its newest ship debuting this November, created to flavor its upcoming cruise vacations.

Carnival Celebration, setting sail for the first time from PortMiami in the fall, will add to the festivities of Carnival’s 50th birthday in Miami, carrying thematic beverages of its hometown homeport.

Carnival Celebration’s Specialty Drinks

Adding to Carnival’s 50th birthday, the line’s homeport, PortMiami, will host the inaugural homecoming of Carnival Celebration in November, and the line just announced Miami-styled specialty drink options to be available beginning this fall.

The line’s newest LNG-fueled ship will host architectural styling that resembles Miami flair, along with its food and beverage offerings, representing a blend of the diversified local partnerships on board.

One of the ship’s bars, Bar 820, will serve Miami-inspired tropical martinis that will mimic South Florida’s variety of flavors, representing a mixture of local partnerships on board.

Edward Allen, Carnival’s Vice President of Beverage Operations, stated, “Miami is a rich source of inspiration for drinks, and we tapped into the city’s flavors well with what we’ve developed for Bar 820. Many of the drinks we’ll serve on this ship are the product of collaboration with brilliant partners that share our hometown and our love of fun.”

With a tribute to the line’s Miami roots, the new specialty martinis were created by Carnival’s beverage team and were unveiled for the first time at Tropical Distillers’ storefront in the city just this week.

Also debuting this fall, Tropical Distillers will be a Miami-based distillery that will handcraft a special component, JF Haden’s Mango Liqueur, for one of the new ship’s exclusive cocktails, Mango 305.

Mango 305 (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

The Mango 305, featuring Miami’s area code, will be made with fresh juices, 1.5 oz. of orange juice and .5 oz. of lemon juice, and 1.5 oz. of Flor de Cana 4 year. In addition, the drink will highlight true Miami flavors, including .5 oz. of the locally-made JF Haden’s Mango Liqueur, .5 oz. of Reàl mango puree, and a dehydrated mango chip garnish.

Another specialty drink offering will be the Flamingo, a tropical flavored martini featuring 1 oz. of Reàl guava puree, 1 oz. of lime juice and 1 oz. of pineapple juice, 1.75 oz. of Bacardi Superior, and garnished with a dehydrated lime wheel for a finishing touch.

Key Lime Pie Cocktail (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

In addition to the Flamingo and Miami 305, the ship will also offer the Key Lime Pie, a martini that will surely excite taste buds. The Key Lime Pie will be made with 1 oz. of fresh lime juice, 1 oz. of Monin key lime pie syrup, .5 oz. of Madagascar vanilla syrup, 2 oz. of Bacardi Superior, and finished with a lime wheel garnish.

Local partners, Magic City Garnish and Filthy Foods, worked alongside Carnival to source the drink garnishes for each cocktail. Carnival’s brew team also recently partnered with M.I.A. Beer Company on a collaborative beer and the brewery’s Miami Weiss beer.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Second Excel-Class Carnival Cruise Ship

Carnival Celebration will join its sister ship, Mardi Gras, as Carnival Cruise Line’s second Excel-class ship, offering seven-day Caribbean sailings beginning with its inaugural cruise on November 21, 2022.

Guests can look forward to so many entertainment options onboard, featuring six fun-themed zones onboard, including Celebration Central, The Gateway, Summer Landing, 802 Biscayne, Lido, and the Ultimate Playground.

Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The LNG-fueled ship will host new dining options aboard for the first time via Latitudes, The Golden, and Emeril’s Bistro 1397. It will also offer popular options such as Carnival’s rollercoaster at sea, BOLT, Family Feud Live, Playlist Productions, Seuss at Sea, Havana Bar, and RedFrogTiki Bar.

As the first of its kind for the Carnival fleet, The Golden Jubilee will debut onboard the ship as a new bar and lounge, highlighting the cruise line’s evolution of ships over the past 50 years.

Notably, the one billion dollar, 180,000 gross-ton ship will become the largest ship in Carnival’s fleet, with a maximum guest capacity of 6,500 passengers, offering 20 decks onboard.