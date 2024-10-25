Carnival Stands Firm – Will Not Add Option Guests Want

Many cruise passengers enjoy raising a glass to toast their vacation, whether just as a celebration of sail-away or a glass of wine with dinner, a tropical drink poolside, or a beer with new onboard buddies.

To offer guests the convenience of enjoying their favorite beverages without worrying about the size of the tab, cruise lines have introduced drink packages, often with different tiers that include different selections.

These packages are immensely popular with travelers, but the small print can be frustrating depending on an individual’s preferences.

One particular small print clause is most frustrating to Carnival cruise guests. When one traveler in a group wants to purchase the cruise line’s popular Cheers! all-inclusive beverage package – which covers both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks – every guest staying in the same stateroom must also purchase the Cheers! package.

Not every cruise traveler enjoys alcohol, however, or some passengers may be unable to drink due to health conditions. Other guests may enjoy just 1-2 drinks per day or even less, which is not nearly enough to make the full drink package price worthwhile (that would be me!).

Currently priced at $70.74-$88.45 (USD) per person, per day depending on the length of the cruise and whether it is purchase pre-cruise or once onboard, Cheers! can add up quickly for travelers.

One traveler recently reached out to John Heald through his popular Facebook page to ask about the requirement for everyone in the same cabin to buy the package.

“I have a question as to why the whole stateroom has to buy a Cheers! package if one person does? Not everyone drinks and some can not due to health reasons,” the commenter said. “Why can it not only be the one person who wants it?”

Other cruise lines will typically make an exception for other travelers who may have medical conditions that prohibit alcohol consumption, such as if alcohol will interfere with necessary medication.

In these cases, guests may be able to instead purchase a smaller package that only covers non-alcoholic drinks. Carnival fans have often wished for a similar option, but it is not possible.

Furthermore, Carnival Cruise Line is standing firm on its position that everyone in the stateroom must purchase Cheers! if one person does.

“At the moment, this is the only way we can control drink sharing,” responded Heald’s assistant, Jacinta.

Whether Heald or Jacinta responds to similar inquiries, the answer is always the same – that Carnival Cruise Line will not make exceptions to this policy, even for medical reasons.

Carnival Sensation Atrium Bar (Photo Credit: Rob Bixby)

Unfortunately, it is far too easy for unscrupulous travelers to “cheat” and present fake doctor’s notes or other papers as an excuse, then simply enjoy drinks from their travel companion’s package.

Only if guests are underage are any exceptions made. The Bottomless Bubbles drink package is the cruise line’s non-alcoholic package covering soda and juice (but not specialty coffee or bottled water).

Carnival Cruise Line’s beverage package description is not clear as to whether or not Bottomless Bubbles must be purchased for children staying in their parents’ stateroom if the adults purchase the Cheers! package.

Other Fine Print to Be Aware Of

In addition to the requirement that all adults age 21 and older purchase Cheers! in the same stateroom, Carnival’s alcoholic drink package has other fine print that travelers should be aware of if they are interested in imbibing.

First of all, there is a 15-drink limit per 24-hour time period onboard, from 6 a.m. to 6 a.m. This applies only to alcoholic drinks, and guests can have as many sodas or other non-alcoholic drinks covered under the package as they wish. Furthermore, only drinks priced under $20 per serving are included.

Read Also: Should You Get a Cruise Line Drinks Package?

The package may only be purchased for the entire length of a cruise and is not available for purchase just for select days.

The Cheers! package is limited to onboard use only, and is not available when guests are off the ship enjoying private island destinations such as Princess Cays, Half Moon Cay, or the upcoming Celebration Key.

There is a 5-minute wait time between drink orders and guests may not order more than one drink at a time. Similarly, double shots are not permitted, as this would count as two drinks at once.

With so many restrictions, some guests question whether the Cheers! program is due for an update. What do you think? Share your preferences on the Cruise Hive boards!