Carnival Ship Looks Like Horror Movie Scene, But Why?

Every cruise traveler expects their vacation to look like the ideal beach scene from fun getaway movies, but travelers aboard Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Valor witnessed a scene akin to a horror movie recently as dead birds littered the Lido Deck.

The incident was reported to the cruise line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, as one traveler was very upset at the situation and the crew’s response to the unusual occurrence.

“On the Valor. Dead birds everywhere across the decking. … Why has it taken so long to clear them. Has Carnival not heard of bird flu,” the guest explained. “I do not understand the lack of concern.”

While the guest does not confirm exactly when they were aboard Carnival Valor, the ship is homeported from New Orleans offering Western Caribbean itineraries that cross the Gulf of Mexico. As this appears to be a recent report, it is likely the incident happened during the influence of Hurricane Milton.

It must be noted that while the type of birds are not identified, they were more than likely migratory songbirds impacted by the storm conditions. The guest’s concern about “bird flu” is unwarranted, as these birds do not typically carry any bird flu viruses, and transmission to humans are extremely rare.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bird flu is most frequently seen in ducks, geese, swans, and some species of gulls and similar birds. As the commenter only uses the generic term “birds” it is unclear what types of birds were found on the ship’s deck.

“It would be interesting to know if Carnival has made a plan if for when this happens. No one wants starving birds or worse dead birds on the ship,” the guest continued. “I hope the birds are removed without harming them or killing them. Why is this allowed to happen it seems only on Carnival Cruise Line ships.”

Heald does note that these sad incidents can happen, and the ship’s crew does everything possible to address the situation.

“The facts are that the dead birds are collected and disposed of in accordance with United States Public Health,” Heald confirmed. “The ones that live will be cared for by the crew as best they can before they fly off once the storm has passed (that’s the birds, not the crew).”

It can take very specialized care to rehabilitate traumatized birds, but occasionally some birds onboard cruise ships may just be stunned or resting and would be able to regain their strength and energy quite easily.

“Let us all hope the birds can continue their migration and do not need to land on our ships anytime soon,” Heald concluded.

Why Would Dead Birds Be Found on Cruise Ships?

Birds’ annual autumn migration is at its peak during September and October, and it is not unusual for tired birds to seek refuge on cruise ships, particularly when far from land.

This would especially be the case when a powerful storm, such as Hurricane Milton, disrupts typical wind patterns and throws birds dramatically off course. Under these circumstances, it is certainly possible that many birds might land on a ship at once.

Dead Birds littered across cruise ship that allegedly ported out of Tampa. pic.twitter.com/cqVQr67m7j — Project TABS (@ProjectTabs) October 12, 2024

The commenter noting, “why is this allowed to happen it seems only on Carnival Cruise Line ships” is incorrect, however.

Just as cruise lines do not control the weather, they also do not control the actions of wild birds and do not “allow” such landings. Furthermore, any available cruise ship from any line could be a refuge for exhausted birds.

While wild birds are well equipped for their annual migrations, crossing extensive bodies of water such as the Gulf of Mexico can tax their reserves to the point of exhaustion. Birds will spend time in coastal refuges “fueling up” for the journeys, but many birds still fail to successfully make it across the water.

With the winds and turbulence of the storm, many more birds would become exhausted and emaciated before reaching southern shores.

This can make the birds’ appearance on cruise ships very distressing indeed, but it is natural that migratory birds endure these stressful journeys and not all birds are successful.

If guests find a stranded or dead bird onboard a ship, the best reaction is so report the bird to a crew member so appropriate action can be taken and the bird will be cared for or disposed of as necessary.