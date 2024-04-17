Carnival Ship Finishes Dry Dock, Brings New Features to Guests

Carnival Glory has finished her more than three-week dry dock and has left the shipyard in Cadiz, Spain refreshed, refurbished, and renovated, eager to welcome guests on a transatlantic sailing that will leave Barcelona on Thursday, April 18 to sail for Port Canaveral. A wide range of new features have been added to the ship, with updates that will appeal to all ages.

Carnival Glory Finishes Dry Dock

Carnival Glory has departed the shipyard in Cadiz, Spain, following her extensive dry dock renovation. The ship entered dry dock on March 24, 2024, and her time out of service has been put to amazingly good use to refresh the 21-year-old vessel.

The biggest new feature added to Carnival Glory is the Heroes Tribute Bar, a Carnival Cruise Line signature venue to honor veterans and military members and thank them for their service and dedication. Patriotic decor, military memorabilia, and messages of thanks and appreciation give the space a special vibe for all those who serve.

The unique bar also supports Operation Homefront, with a portion of the proceeds of sales of Carnival Cruise Line’s “Heroes American Pale Ale” donated to the charity and its work in support of veterans and military families.

Another major renovation now completed is an overhaul and upgrade to Camp Ocean, the dedicated youth space for cruisers ages 2-11. New colors, furnishings, and activity options are all part of the enhancements.

Carnival Glory Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

Teens, and really travelers of all ages, will also appreciate the new video arcade as well as the beautification to the ship’s swimming pools. Furthermore, all public areas have been refreshed, which likely includes updates to décor, more efficient lighting, new flooring, furnishings, and other details to truly make the ship good-as-new.

“It’s going to look amazing,” said John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, when the updates were first announced. “It’s going to look [like] a beautiful, beautiful brand new ship.“

In addition to the highly visible updates to public areas and venues, behind-the-scenes renovations have also been part of Carnival Glory‘s dry dock.

Of particular note are ADA – Americans with Disabilities Act – upgrades. While the details of these upgrades have not been publicized, they are likely to include improved signage, more accessible or barrier-free staterooms, wider doorways, and other enhancements to ensure that all travelers can be safe and enjoy their cruise vacation.

Carnival Glory Cruise Ship

Likewise, technical updates are a part of the work whenever any vessel is in dry dock. This could include updates to operational software and hardware, new equipment, and safety enhancements to keep the ship operating at her peak at all times. The hull will also have been cleaned, various decking updated or refinished, and other painting projects completed.

Welcoming Guests Again

Carnival Glory will welcome her first post-dry-dock guests on Thursday, April 18 at embarkation in Barcelona as she sets sail on a 14-night transatlantic cruise to return to Florida.

Along the way, the refurbished ship will visit Valencia from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 19; Malaga from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 21; Las Palmas from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23; and King’s Wharf, Bermuda from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 29.

Carnival Glory will arrive at Port Canaveral on Thursday, May 2, to begin offering 3- and 4-night Bahamas itineraries. Depending on the departure date and cruise length, these short getaways will visit fun destinations like Nassau, Princess Cays, and Bimini.

In July 2025, Carnival Glory is scheduled to be one of the first ships to offer visits to Celebration Key, Carnival Cruise Line’s new private destination on Grand Bahama island. The new port of call will be featured on both 3- and 4-night sailings.

The 110,000-gross-ton Carnival Glory can welcome 2,980 guests aboard at double occupancy, or up to 3,806 travelers when fully booked. The Conquest-class ship is also home to 1,150 international team members.