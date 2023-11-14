Carnival Ship Begins Sailings From New Homeport

Carnival Vista has arrived at Port Canaveral and begun her first sailing from her new central Florida homeport. The ship will remain homeported from Port Canaveral at least through April 2026, offering a diverse variety of itineraries for eager travelers to enjoy.

Carnival Vista Arrives at New Homeport

Carnival Vista has begun her new deployment from the world’s busiest cruise port, Port Canaveral in central Florida, east of Orlando. The ship’s first sailing was met with the great fanfare typical of a ship’s inaugural visit to a new homeport, including an exchange of plaques between Carnival Vista‘s Captain Paolo Severini and David German, the port’s vice president of cruise business development.

The exchange took place aboard the 133,596-gross-ton vessel, on the ship’s bridge.

WELCOME CARNIVAL VISTA! Port Canaveral welcomed our newest homeported ship, Carnival Vista, offering 6- and 8-night sailings to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean. In maritime tradition, David German, Port Canaveral VP Cruise Business Development welcomed Carnival Vista Capt.… pic.twitter.com/O96x4xHhKd — Port Canaveral (@PortCanaveral) November 13, 2023

Carnival Vista has already begun her first sailing, a 5-night Eastern Caribbean sailing with visits to Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic and Grand Turk in the Turks & Caicos, before the ship will return to Port Canaveral on Saturday, November 18.

The ship, which first joined Carnival Cruise Line in 2016, joins three fleetmates that are also sailing year-round from Port Canaveral at this time – Carnival Liberty, Carnival Freedom, and Mardi Gras.

Carnival Liberty will remain sailing from Port Canaveral only through April 2024, when the ship will relocate to New Orleans. At that time, Carnival Glory will homeport from Port Canaveral.

At this time, both Carnival Freedom – recently returned from her 16-day dry dock upgrade and refurbishment – and Mardi Gras are scheduled to remain at Port Canaveral at least through April 2026. Once she arrives, Carnival Glory will also remain sailing from Port Canaveral for the next two years.

Before homeporting from Port Canaveral, Carnival Vista was sailing year-round from Galveston, Texas with primarily Western Caribbean itineraries. The ship was moved from Galveston ahead of the debut of the newer, larger Carnival Jubilee, which will homeport from the Lone Star State beginning in December 2023.

Carnival Vista Cruises From Port Canaveral

From her new homeport, Carnival Vista – the premier vessel of the sometimes troubled Vista class of ships – will be offering primarily 6- and 8-night itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean and Southern Caribbean.

Read Also: What Is Wrong With Carnival’s Vista-Class Ships?

Depending on the departure date and cruise length, ports of call will include amazing Caribbean hotspots such as San Juan, Puerto Rico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; Nassau, Bahamas; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curacao; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Half Moon Cay, Bahamas; and more.

Carnival Vista at Port of Galveston (Photo Credit: dkroy / Shutterstock)

When Carnival Cruise Line opens the new Celebration Key on Grand Bahama Island in summer 2025, Carnival Vista will also offer stops at that amazing exclusive destination on select itineraries.

Guests will enjoy a range of amazing amenities, venues, and activities when sailing Carnival Vista, including the Redfrog Pub & Brewery, one of only five ships in the Carnival fleet to feature onboard breweries.

The ship also features an IMAX theater, the Punchliner Comedey Club, the Carnival Waterworks water park, a suspended ropes course in SportSquare, the adults-only Serenity retreat, the popular Guy’s Burger Joint, and much more.

Carnival Vista can welcome 3,934 guests when booked at double occupancy, or as many as 4,977 passengers when fully booked with all berths filled. The ship also has more than 1,400 international crew members aboard to ensure that every guest has an amazing cruise vacation with every sailing.