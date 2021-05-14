Carnival Sensation Arrives in Mobile for the First Time

Carnival Cruise Line has been more active recently preparing ships for a return to service this summer. As part of its preparations, the Carnival Sensation has arrived at the Port of Mobile, Alabama this morning for the very first time.

Carnival Cruise Ship Arrive in Alabama

We’ve already seen the Carnival Breeze and Carnival Vista recently make a return to the Port of Galveston, and now the Carnival Sensation has arrived in Mobile as the cruise line prepares for its long-awaited return to service.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The fantasy-class cruise ship was welcomed by fans lining up along the Waterfront at Cooper Riverside Park. It’s the first time the vessel has entered the port and a chance for cruise fans to have a first look as she arrived.

Carnival Sensation Captain Giuseppe Strano, said:

“I’m sure I speak for everyone on board when I say It was quite emotional seeing all the people who came out to welcome us today. Mobile certainly misses cruising – and we miss our guests, too!” “It’s great to see how excited our guests are for the return of cruising. We can’t wait to start sailing again.”

Even though the Carnival Sensation is not among the first ships in the fleet to resume operations this July, it’s an important step forward for prorations. The crew members have the opportunity to get vaccinated in the cruise terminal by USA Health workers.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The crew were also treated with gumbo from the popular local seafood restaurant, Wintzell’s Oyster House that was delivered to the ship.

Crew vaccinations have already started in Galveston and Miami to provide a safe experience once sailings begin.

Commented Carnival President Christine Duffy, said:

“We appreciate the support of Mobile officials in our efforts to vaccinate Carnival Sensation crew members. We value the partnership of the port and city of Mobile and look forward to resuming sailing from the Alabama Cruise Terminal as soon as we can.”

Also Read: Things to Know About the Carnival Sensation Cruise Ship

Carnival Sensation is now the second oldest ship in the fleet and joined in 1993. She’s 70,367 gross tons with a guest capacity of 2,052 at double occupancy.

The ship will actually be based from the cruise port and replaces Carnival Fascination, which was previously scheduled to deploy from mobile before being sold due to the pandemic.

Carnival Fantasy was originally based out of the port but she was sadly scrapped in 2020 in Aliaga, Turkey.