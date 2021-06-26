Carnival Sends Last-Minute Requirement for Guests on First Four Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line has sent out a last-minute requirement for guests booked on the initial sailings in July. The advisory sent to booked guests on Friday evening was not expected and came as a surprise. Then again, in this ever-evolving situation and the complexity of resuming operations, it’s expected.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Immediate Requirement

It’s never smooth sailing as the cruise line works on resuming cruise operations and ensuring it complies with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements and guidance.

Carnival Cruise Line has sent an immediate advisory to guests booked on Carnival Vista sailings departing on July 3 or 10 and Carnival Horizon departing on July 4 or 10. So guests must complete a health questionnaire in their Cruise Manager account.

This can be done by logging on at the official website and heading over to “Manage My Booking.” The questionnaire can then be accessed on the “Your to-do list” on the left-hand side.

The cruise line seems to be pushing this urgently as Carnival’s Ambassador John Heald even posted the immediate requirement on his Facebook page in the early hours of the morning UK time. He said in his post:

“I need you to check your emails immediately. All guests must please fill out a vaccine confirmation questionnaire and do so by Monday evening, June 28.”

“I would kindly ask that you please don’t use this page to argue about vaccines right now. We need this information. Guests who do not complete this confirmation process may be subject to having their reservation cancelled.”

So if guests do not fill in the vaccine questionnaire, then there is a possibility that their booking could be canceled. Strong words for sure, but this is part of the requirement from the CDC.

In the advisory, Carnival says, “As you know, we have committed to operating your cruise under the CDC requirements for what is being referred to as fully vaccinated cruises. Under this process we are able to provide a small number of exemptions for those who are not vaccinated. Fully vaccinated means you received the final dose of your vaccine series at least 14 days before embarkation.”

The questionnaire needs to be completed for each guest, and it must be submitted by 11:59 PM EDT on June 28, 2021. That does not leave much time to complete, hence the urgency in the advisory.

Cruise Hive first reported the health assessment questionnaire at the end of May, and many guests noticed the requirement. You can read that earlier report here but know that the questions and details may have been updated since then.

The vaccine questionnaire on the Carnival site is different from the health questionnaire that guests must fill out 72 hours before departure. So that’s two different forms to fill in, which are both essential.

Carnival reminds guests of some other important things before heading off for their cruise and reminding them about some important changes. Guests are being asked to check in online and sign up for text alerts just in case the cruise line needs to communicate anything on embarkation day.

There won’t be any supervised programs for younger guests due to the small percentage of those granted an exemption and not vaccinated. The cruise line also reminds those who are not vaccinated that proof of a negative PCR test is required at embarkation. A test is also required at the terminal before being allowed onboard. Another test will be done 24 hours before disembarking the vessel.

This communication from Carnival Cruise Line is last-minute, especially for those guests who are booked on the very first Carnival cruise from the U.S. in more than a year. Carnival Vista will be the first ship to resume operations in the fleet departing the Port of Galveston in Texas on Saturday, July 3, 2021.