Carnival Says It Won’t Charge for Popular Romantic Event

The internet is filled with rumors and misinformation, which can make it difficult for cruise travelers who are trying to plan a memorable vacation but just aren’t sure of how to go about it.

When that vacation includes a special holiday and a once-a-year opportunity, it can be even more important to have the correct information for proper planning.

This is the case for thousands of guests setting sail with Carnival Cruise Line in the next few days on special Valentine’s Day voyages. A key feature of any sailing on February 14 is the cruise line’s annual mass renewal of vows, a fun and romantic event for any couple.

Unfortunately, rumors have spread that the vow renewal requires registration and payment or couples will not be welcome to pledge their love and commitment to one another en masse on February 14. The cruise line’s official Brand Ambassador, John Heald, has been quick to set the record straight, however.

“Well gentlemen and indeed ladies you have just 7 more days to decide how Cupid’s arrow will penetrate your loved one this Valentine’s Day,” Heald noted on his Facebook page. “On the ships there will be a complimentary (I say complimentary because a Cruise You Tubing Website blogger said we were charging $20 per couple….silly Billy) renewal of vows.”

This confirms that there is no charge for the mass vow renewal on February 14. The confusion may come, in part, from the fact that Carnival Cruise Line does offer official vow renewal packages, but these are private events offered through the Weddings by Carnival department.

The activity on February 14 is a fun, public event for all couples to acknowledge their love for one another on a day dedicated to love. Heald has also noted that couples do not need to register or sign up for the Valentine’s Day vow renewal event in any way.

In response to different guest questions, Heald has offered a few further details about the renewal.

“It will be on the Lido deck in front of the big screen and it’s going to be a very special ceremony,” he said.

Heald notes that the full details of the event will be provided onboard each ship. Undoubtedly, the exact timing of the ceremony may vary from ship-to-ship due to other activities onboard as well as potentially scheduling around port visits so everyone can participate.

A key feature of the event is that Carnival Cruise Line’s “Chief Fun Officer” Shaquille O’Neal will be the fleetwide officiant. His leadership for the vow renewal will be via a video that will be broadcast on the Seaside Theater or in large show lounges, dependent on weather and available space.

One hint for guests who do plan to participate in the upcoming ceremony – wear red! As the color of love, passion, and good luck, it’s a great choice for romantic holiday attire and creates a fun and festive atmosphere for the vow renewal.

Of course, guests can get as creative or silly as they wish with that attire – from red formalwear to red Hawaiian shirts, there is no dress code for the event (and you don’t even HAVE to wear red).

More Ways to Celebrate Romance Onboard

Guests don’t have to set sail over Valentine’s Day to make a cruise romantic and memorable. From a specialty restaurant dinner to sweet treats (don’t forget to order Carnival’s warm chocolate melting cake!) to requesting a special song from the live musicians, travelers can do many things for a romantic cruise vacation.

It is possible to order flowers, chocolate covered strawberries, or other special gifts from the onboard shops, or another option may be to arrange an indulgent spa treatment.

Guests can even capture all the love by booking a private photography session, creating keepsakes that will be great remembrances for many years to come.

Granted, just setting sail on a cruise at any time of year can be romantic enough – enjoy a sunset snuggle or a sunrise kiss on the balcony with that someone special, and you’ll have all the romance you can dream of!