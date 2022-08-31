Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Crew Get New Lounge

Working onboard a cruise ship is a tough life. So when crew members do get the chance to get off the ship for some time off, it’s great when there are designated facilities where crew members can spend some time.

To enable crew members to talk to their family back home, relax away from the vessel, and do what they want to do for a little while, Port Saint John in Canada has opened a state-of-the-art crew facility in the port.

New Port Facility Only for Crew Members in Saint John

Crew members who work for major lines such as Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line work approximately ten hours each day, seven days a week, for up to eight months in many cases.

So when they do get the chance to walk off the ship and spend some time for themselves, it helps to have the facilities to do so.

Photo Courtesy: Port Saint John

This is exactly what the people at Port Saint John thought when they decided to open a brand-new, world-class crew facility in the port, accessible only to crew members. Now, even if they have just a few minutes to spend ashore, crew members have all the space and facilities they need for some valuable ‘me-time.’

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this special new space to visiting cruise ship crew members. We know they’re eager to relax and connect with loved ones when on shore leave. We think we’ve created a really welcoming and laid-back environment for them to enjoy,” says Natalie Allaby, Cruise Development Manager at Port Saint John

Photo Courtesy: Port Saint John

As part of the newly opened AREA 506 Waterfront Container Village development, the ‘Crew Lounge’ is ideal for the crew to kick back, relax, and connect with loved ones.

Constructed out of three recycled 40’ shipping containers, the lounge shows the welcoming nature and world-famous Canadian hospitality and is located adjacent to the Marco Polo Cruise Terminal.

Besides free high-speed internet connections, which crew can use to download their favorite series, call loved ones back home, or just surf the internet, the facility also boasts several other cool features. There are two levels of comfortable seating, areas to charge their devices, all comfortable air-conditioned.

Photo Courtesy: Port Saint John

“The investment was an easy decision for the Port while we aim to broadly enhance and elevate the passenger experience at Port Saint John,” says Allaby. “Happy crew means great service, and great service means happy passengers. This investment just made sense for many reasons.”

Crew Welfare More Important Than Ever

It’s no surprise that the welfare of the crew working onboard cruise ships is more important than ever. In the last few years, cruise lines have become more and more aware of the need to treat crew members better than what has been the norm in the past.

To do so, nearly all cruise lines now employ designated Human resource officers that look into the welfare of the crew and have appointed crew welfare officers.

These staff members also ensure the various management positions onboard comply with the various working regulations implemented by governments and organizations worldwide, such as ILO working hours and mental health regulations.

A critical part of mental health and workplace enjoyment is being able to step ashore for some time once in a while. The choice by Port Saint John to build a world-class crew center is not just a nice thing for the crew; it is an essential step to recognizing the difficult working environments crew members deal with daily.

Cruise lines that visit Port saint John include Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Regent Seven Seas, Norwegian Cruise Line, and many others.

The port is especially busy during the New England and Canada cruise season, which runs from the end of August through the start of November. Through the end of the year, the port expects to handle 60 cruise ship calls.