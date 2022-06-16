Carnival Restarts Cruising From Another U.S. Homeport

Cruise travel continues to reopen and expand this summer with travel restrictions easing, and Carnival Cruise Line has just restarted cruising with another popular U.S. homeport: New York City.

Carnival Magic arrived in the Big Apple on Thursday, June 16, in preparation of a diverse season sailing of itineraries for the next few months.

Carnival Magic to NYC

The Dream-class Carnival Magic is making vacation dreams come true in New York City, reopening that homeport for Carnival cruises for the first time since the pandemic lockdown began in March 2020. A festive atmosphere greeted guests, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the special moment.

This first cruise is a 4-night roundtrip sailing to Bermuda, including two days at sea to explore all the ship’s amenities and a full 8-hour visit to King’s Wharf, the largest port in Bermuda.

“New York has been a wonderful partner for more than two decades, and we are delighted to provide versatile vacation options from this popular market again,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival first began sailing from New York in 1998 and has had a variety of ships positioned in the Big Apple over the years.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Throughout the summer months, Carnival Magic will offer multiple 8-night Eastern Caribbean sailings, including calls in Amber Cove, Grand Turk, San Juan, St. Thomas, and Carnival Cruise Line’s private island in The Bahamas, Half Moon Cay.

The exact itinerary varies by sailing date, and may also be subject to change due to ongoing port adjustments, the possibility of storms during the Atlantic hurricane season, or other operational needs.

Several other sailings to Bermuda are also planned, ranging from 4-6 nights. Longer sailings include even more in-port time to enjoy King’s Wharf and all that Bermuda has to offer.

In September, Carnival Magic will also offer two special 7-night roundtrip Canada and New England sailings, visiting New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. These departures are September 10 and September 17, right at the height at the popular fall foliage cruise season.

Carnival Magic weighs in at 128,048 gross tons, and can welcome 3,690 guests at double occupancy. Up to 4,724 passengers may be aboard when the ship is fully booked.

Carnival Now Cruising From 14 U.S. Ports

With Carnival Magic now sailing from New York, all 14 of the cruise line’s U.S. homeports are now offering Carnival cruise getaways. Carnival first restarted passenger operations from the U.S. on July 3, 2021 when Carnival Vista set sail from Galveston, the first ship in the cruise line’s fleet to welcome guests in 15 months.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

As protocols continued to be safely established for cruising to resume, additional homeports began opening and more whale-tail funnels set sail. The very next day, Carnival Horizon set sail from Miami, and at the end of July, 2021, Carnival Miracle restarted cruising from Seattle for that summer’s abbreviated Alaska season.

Carnival Magic was the sixth ship in the fleet to resume service, setting sail from Port Canaveral on August 7, 2021.

Carnival Cruise Line continued its phased return to service, finally bringing the last ship in the fleet, Carnival Splendor, back to sailing from Seattle on May 7, 2022, for this year’s Alaska season.

Future Sailings for Carnival Magic

After her summer and early fall 2022 season in New York, Carnival Magic will offer four sailings from Norfolk in October, before returning to her Florida homeport at Port Canaveral for the winter.

At that time, the ship will offer both Eastern Caribbean and Southern Caribbean sailings ranging from 6-8 nights through mid-May 2023, visiting such popular ports as Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Aruba, Curacao, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Bonaire, San Juan, Belize, and more.