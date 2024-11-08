Carnival Reassures Guests Sailing Close to Hurricane in Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Rafael is continuing to spin in the Gulf of Mexico, making some cruise travelers understandably nervous when their cruise ships may appear to need to pass straight through the storm.

Carnival Cruise Line has reassured travelers onboard their newest ship, Carnival Jubilee, that the hurricane is being closely monitored and there are no expected itinerary changes at this time.

Guests onboard the Excel class ship received notification letters upon returning to the ship after enjoying their day in Cozumel, Mexico on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

“In partnership with our Fleet Operations Center in Miami, we are actively monitoring Hurricane Rafael, which is now moving in a westerly direction in the Gulf of Mexico,” the letter explained. “As we head to Galveston we will be sailing a safe distance from the storm.”

Cozumel is located roughly 830 miles southeast of Galveston. By the most direct, straight-line path, Carnival Jubilee would sail directly across the Gulf of Mexico, right through Hurricane Rafael.

Fortunately, the ship is currently on a 7-night Western Caribbean itinerary, and has a full day at sea on Friday, November 8 before her scheduled return to Galveston. On days at sea, cruise ships often reduce speed to offer a smoother onboard feel with less wind on the outer decks for a range of poolside activities.

Carnival Jubilee can easily adjust her route to steer clear of the storm, increasing speed to compensate for the slight extra distance without delaying her return to Galveston on Saturday, November 9.

Guests onboard are advised, however, that rough weather may be possible and they should take care to be safe when moving around the ship to enjoy all that Carnival Jubilee has to offer.

“If we happen to encounter adverse weather, winds or waves may cause added movement of the ship,” the letter, signed by Captain Stefano Bonica, said. “Our highly trained and experienced officers and I will do everything possible to minimize any discomfort. For everyone’s safety, please take extra precaution while walking around the ship and use handrails when possible.”

Read Also: What to Do Onboard a Cruise Ship in Bad Weather

If the weather gets too rough, some onboard activities may be adjusted if necessary. For example, production shows may not be possible if excessive ship motion would make the stage unsafe for performers. Similarly, outdoor events on the Lido Deck may not be possible if it is too windy or rainy.

Hurricane Rafael Track

Nevertheless, the Fun Squad and the rest of the ship’s entertainment team will be sure there are plenty of amazing activities, live music, and more to enjoy no matter what the weather.

Guests can stay tuned to the Carnival Hub app for updated activities and other information, or watch the “Good to Know” channel (30) on their stateroom televisions for any changes.

Hurricane Rafael is currently located 330 miles north-northeast of Cozumel and is moving west at 9 miles per hour (mph). The storm’s maximum sustained winds are recorded at 110 mph, just below the 111 mph threshold for a Category 3 major hurricane.

As of the most recent update from the National Hurricane Center, Rafael is expected to steadily weaken over the next few days while the eye wanders over the central Gulf of Mexico. At this time, there are no warnings or watches to any coastal communities, and the storm is not expected to make any further landfalls.

Fortunately, Hurricane Rafael is reasonably compact, with hurricane-force winds extending only 30 miles from the eye, and tropical-storm-force winds extending just 90 miles from the center.

This tight configuration makes it easy for cruise ships such as Carnival Jubilee to avoid the worst of the storm’s impact without significant route diversions.