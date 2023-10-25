Carnival Ranks Among Top Employers for Third Year Running

Forbes has once again recognized Carnival Corporation as a stellar international employer that promotes a positive workplace and outstanding employment opportunities. The company has made the magazine’s list of best global employers of 2023.

Carnival Corporation Tops Forbes 2023 Global Employers List

On October 24, 2023, for the third year in a row, Carnival Corporation was lauded in Forbes’ 2023 annual roster of exceptional global employers.

This “best global employers of 2023” list zeroed in on companies that foster great workplace environments and offer employees exceptional job prospects. Carnival Corporation earned the distinction of becoming one of Forbes’ top 700 global employers, across more than 20 major sectors.

This award reaffirms Carnival’s dedication to creating a positive workplace atmosphere that emphasizes an evenhanded approach to employees’ professional and personal lives — as well as creating avenues for employee career progression.

Bettina Deynes, Carnival Corporation’s Global Chief Human Resources Officer, underscored the pivotal role of the company’s talented worldwide workforce, which is made up of both onboard and shoreside personnel.

“We want to make sure we are fostering an environment where people from all different backgrounds, experiences and walks of life can thrive,” said Deynes.

Carnival Cruise Line Ship (Photo Credit: Ihor Koptilin)

Forbes and Statista Inc. presented this prestigious 2023 honor. The rankings stemmed from an independent survey involving over 170,000 employees from various industries spread across 55 countries. Survey takers were either engaged in part-time work or working full-time with different international organizations and institutions. Royal Caribbean Group and TUI Group also made the Forbes list in 2023.

Another highlight for Carnival Corporation is the fact that this award also recognizes the company’s commitment to diversity and fostering a nurturing workplace for its staff.

“As we continue to prioritize a positive company culture and drive initiatives to grow each of our team members’ careers, we are honored to be recognized once again by Forbes for our efforts and commitment to be the employer of choice for hospitality, travel, and leisure careers,” said Deynes.

The survey allowed employees to secretly assess their employers on several criteria, including economic impact, the company’s overall reputation, talent development, and social accountability.

Respondents had the chance to evaluate other companies within their respective industries and nations as well, and they were also asked whether or not they would endorse their workplaces to acquaintances and relatives.

Carnival Corporation’s Awards and Focus on Inclusion

Carnival Corporation’s recognition as one of the World’s Best Employers in 2023 adds to a string of notable awards the cruise line has received over the last several years. These accolades laud the company’s operations, dedication to fostering diversity and equity, relentless pursuit of a positive workplace, and overall business acumen.

A few of the awards and records that Carnival Corporation has enjoyed (or broken) include making Forbes’ compilation of America’s Best Brands for Social Impact list on May 3, 2023.

Carnival Celebration Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Jouni Niskakoski / Shutterstock)

Around 2,000 brands across four key categories were evaluated for inclusion on Forbes’ inaugural social impact list. The four key categories were overall brand values and trust, social advocacy, sustainability, and community assistance. Nearly four million ratings were gathered in total — and Carnival made the top 300 brands.

Carnival Cruise Line also emerged victorious in the prestigious 2021 Cruise Ship Awards, securing a remarkable win with the highest number of votes among Cruise Hive readers who ranked different cruise lines across the industry. This includes leading competitors like Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International.

Regarding corporate performance, Carnival Corporation, which operates nine distinct cruise brands, released extremely positive financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The report showcased the company’s extraordinary earnings, surpassing the $6 billion USD mark.

Whether it comes to awards, employee satisfaction, wonderful cruise holidays, or financial performance, it seems Carnival Corporation is cruising along swimmingly.