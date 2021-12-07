Carnival Radiance Cruise Director and Entertainment Director Announced

Carnival Cruise Line announces the cruise director and entertainment director for the newly transformed Carnival Radiance cruise ship. It comes as the vessel is just days away from debuting from Long Beach in California, along with the ship’s naming ceremony.

Carnival Radiance in Good Hands

The Carnival Radiance will be in good hands with the cruise line announcing that Ryan Rose will be the cruise director and Brandley Cripps to serve as the entertainment director for the ship. Together they will both make sure the fun and entertainment is at its best during the inaugural season from California.

Ryan Rose and Bradley Cripps (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

“When our guests board a Carnival cruise, they look forward to the unparalleled entertainment they can experience all day every day, and our cruise director and entertainment director duo are at the core of that fun,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival Radiance is our newest Fun Ship, and we know that Ryan and Bradley are the perfect team to bring this beautiful new vessel to life.”

New York-native Rose was originally a Dj and a member of Carnival’s fun squad in 2015. He has since become a popular cruise director and was recently bringing the fun to guests aboard the Carnival Inspiration before the vessel was sadly scrapped due to the pandemic.

Cripps is from Hertfordshire in England and will ensure guests enjoy outstanding entertainment, including the shows and deck parties. He first joined Carnival Cruise Line as a sports manager in 2015 and became an entertainment director in 2018.

Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Radiance is already at the Long Beach Cruise Terminal in California after recently arriving after a massive $200 million transformation. The upgrade took place in Cadiz, Spain, and added multiple new venues and enhancements, making her a totally new cruise ship from the previously named Carnival Victory.

The Carnival cruise ship will debut on December 13 from Long Beach, kick-starting a year-round scheduled of Baja Mexico cruises. Before the ship sets sail, there will be a naming ceremony with godmother Dr. Lucille O’Neal, author, philanthropist, and mother of Carnival Cruise Line’s Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal.

The vessel will then depart on her maiden voyage, a four-day Baja Mexico voyage with calls at Catalina Island in California and Ensenada in Mexico. Carnival Radiance is 101,509 gross tons and has a guest capacity of 2,984 at double occupancy. The ship joins Carnival Panorama and Carnival Miracle, both operating from the port in Long Beach.