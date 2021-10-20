Carnival Radiance Completes Transformation and Sails Seven-Week Journey to California

After more than 18 months in Cadiz, Spain, the newly transformed Carnival Radiance has finally emerged. The Carnival cruise ship has already departed the shipyard and is now heading back to the U.S. It comes as the vessel’s waited many months to begin its makeover due to the suspension of operations.

Carnival Radiance Completes Transformation

Cruise Hive reported in early March 2020 about the Carnival cruise ship leaving the U.S. and heading for its dry dock in Cadiz, Spain. It’s now more than 18 months later, and the ship is finally back sailing once again.

Carnival Radiance completed the $200 million dry dock transformation at the Navantia shipyard on October 2 and was then moved to the pier for final work to be completed. The vessel then departed Cadiz, Spain, on October 18.

New Beginning for Carnival Radiance after a successfully rebuild 🛳 🇵🇦 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xceYkyZJOa — Frank H.Marmol (@FrankHMarmol) October 14, 2021

The ship is already sailing across the Atlantic, where she will eventually arrive back in the U.S. on the west coast. It’s the first time the ship is back at sea, and the seven-week journey that also transits the Panama Canal will end at the ship’s new home in Long Beach, California.

Carnival Radiance will begin cruises on December 13 from the Long Beach Cruise Terminal. The vessel will sail year-round three- and four-day cruises to Baja, Mexico. The three-day itinerary will depart every Friday and include a call to Ensenada, Mexico. The four-day voyage will depart every Monday with visits to Ensenada and Catalina Island.

The new-look Carnival ship will join Carnival Miracle, sailing short cruises to Mexico and Carnival Panorama, sailing week-long voyages to the Mexican Riviera.

What’s New on the Carnival Radiance?

So during all those months in Cadiz, Spain, the majority of the time, the then-named Carnival Victory was sitting and waiting for the transformation to begin. Only in the last few months has the real work been done with all the new features added. Here’s what was added:

Routine hotel maintenance

New red, white and blue hull design and paint scheme

110 new guest suites and staterooms

Liquid Lounge

Java Blue Café

Limelight Lounge

Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse

RedFrog Pub

Piano Bar 88

Bonsai Sushi

Big Chicken Restaurant

Pizzeria del Capitano

Carnival WaterWorks

Cucina del Capitano

Dedicated Chef’s Table

Heroes Tribute Bar

Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse

SportSquare (SkyCourse, basketball court, jogging track, ping pong, foosball, pool tables and nine-hole miniature golf course)

Cloud 9 Spa and Cloud 9 Spa Staterooms

Expanded Retail Spaces

Rendering Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

One of the biggest highlights is that the ship now dons the new red, white and blue livery. Carnival Radiance is now the seventh in the fleet to receive the new livery during a dry dock. More ships will follow, including the Carnival Paradise, which is currently in dry dock.

The ship is also the second in the fleet to feature the new Big Chicken restaurant from Carnival’s Chief Fun Officer, Shaquille O’Neal. It follows the new dining venue that debuted on Mardi Gras at the end of July 2021.

Carnival Radiance is 101,509 gross tons with a guest capacity of 2,895 at double occupancy and 1,108 international crew members. The ship is now part of the Sunshine class, including Carnival Sunshine and Carnival Sunrise; both were also transformed. Carnival Radiance was formerly named Carnival Victory and first entered service in October 2000.