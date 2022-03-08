Carnival President Shares Message on Cruise Line’s 50th Birthday

Carnival Cruise Line is in the middle of the biggest celebration in its history. The cruise line made its debut 50 years ago when Ted Arison took the bold step and started a cruise line that was truly different from anything else available at the time.

In between massive 7-ship meetups in the Western Caribbean and the parties held onboard all of Carnival Cruise Line’s ships, the cruise line’s President, Christine Duffy, took a minute out of her busy schedule to thank those responsible for the company’s success.

Christine Duffy Message

While Ted and Micky Arison’s sense of business has made the biggest cruise company in the world grow to what it is today, it would not have been possible without the guests. Something that Carnival Cruise Line’s president Christine Duffy realizes as well.

Duffy took a minute out of her busy schedule to record a video and thank the millions of guests who have made Carnival Cruise Line and Carnival Corporation what it is today.

Christine Duffy said the following: “It’s our 50th birthday. Can you believe it? And we are so happy to be celebrating with you because we know you’re the ones to thank for this major milestone. It’s 50 years of Lido parties, water slides, sea breezes, sunsets, and unforgettable memories. 50 years of fun. Thanks to you.”

“It’s amazing to think back to how it all began with one person, one ship, and one dream. Ted Arison set off five decades ago to make cruising a vacation that was accessible to all. And boy, have we come a long, long way in 50 years and wherever we went, many of you came with us just like a true family.”

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

Off course, Duffy did not forget the past two years when cruising seemed a very long way away; the fact that the cruise line is sailing again with guests is testament to the loyal following the company amassed over the years:

“And let me emphasize the with us, especially these past two years because even after everything we’ve all had to endure, you have stood with us and we are so very grateful. This is why we say that while it may be our birthday, the party is for you. So we’re making sure it’s truly epic with you all as our guests of honor.”

The Epic is undoubtedly something that Carnival is delivering in full force. On March 7, the cruise line organized what has been the largest Carnival ship meetup so far.

Seven Carnival Cruise Ships Meet in Western Caribbean

As part of the 50th birthday celebrations, Carnival has organized a series of at-sea ship meetups. The 17 themed Sailabrations that the company has scheduled will allow guests to celebrate with each other onboard and with other Carnival ships. The biggest meeting took place on March 7, in the Western Caribbean.

Photo Credit: Russell Otway

Carnival Breeze, Carnival Ecstasy, Carnival Glory, Mardi Gras, Carnival Pride, Carnival Sunrise, and Carnival Vista met up in the Western Caribbean, between Cozumel and Costa Maya, for a party at sea. John Heald, the cruise line’s brand ambassador, was a witness to the spectacular sight of seven Carnival cruise ships together at sea:

“I just finished walking around the ship everybody I mean everybody is saying it was one of the most incredible things I’ve ever seen. So I just wanted to pass this along, I wish you could’ve seen it for yourself here live because I think you would’ve been absolutely amazed just as 5000 people have been.”

Two more ship meetups remain; on March 9, Carnival Conquest, Carnival Spirit, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Legend, Carnival Liberty, and Carnival Sunshine will meet in The Bahamas, between Eleuthera and Nassau. On March 11, Carnival Miracle and Carnival Panorama will meet in Baja, Mexico, outside Ensenada.

The celebrations will culminate when the cruise line’s newest cruise ship, Carnival Celebration, will officially be named in PortMiami in late November.