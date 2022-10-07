Carnival Prepares Something New Ahead of New Cruise Ship Debut

It won’t be long until Carnival Cruise Line’s new cruise ship debuts, and the cruise line is preparing something new that guests can enjoy while onboard. The all-new Oktoberfest-inspired seasonal beer being brewed onboard the actual ship will be unique for all.

Beer Being Prepared Onboard Carnival’s New Ship

When the new Carnival Celebration begins sailing out of Miami, Florida, in November, guests can enjoy the all-new Oktoberfest-inspired seasonal beer prepared by the ship’s Brew Master, Michael Deichstetter.

Deichstetter has already completed the first batch of the new beer, known as a Festbier, a popular choice during October. The new beer is based on the traditional German lager and has tastes of melon and strawberry with a traditional golden look.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

It’s just the beginning of specially brewed beer onboard the Carnival Celebration. Deichstetter, who has been brewing beer for 15 years, and his team are planning more unique special options that guests can drink in the future.

The Carnival Celebration will also offer the beers already found on other ships in the fleet, including ThirstyFrog Caribbean Wheat, the new ParchedPig Beach Lager, and the Carnival Birthday Beer, which the cruise line announced in August 2022.

Carnival Cruise Line Brewery

Carnival Cruise Line will now have five onboard breweries, including onboard the new Carnival Celebration. Other ships that also feature a brewery are Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama, and Mardi Gras.

The first brewery at sea in North America was introduced onboard the Carnival Vista in 2016. The vessel features the RedFrog Pub & Brewery, where guests can even see through the large windows to watch the process happening.

The brewery features 4,000-pound glass brew kettles and large machinery that makes the unique beers a reality onboard. Since the Carnival Horizon, the brewery has been featured as part of Guy’s hugely popular specialty restaurant Pig and Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse | Brewhouse.

For Carnival Celebration, Pig Anchor, along with its brewery, will be located on deck 8 aft. Guests will be able to enjoy a selection of craft beers. The venue will be open for breakfast, lunch on sea days, and dinner.

Not Long to Wait!

Following a one-time maiden voyage transatlantic crossing from Southampton, the new Carnival cruise ship will debut on November 21 out of the cruise line’s newly upgraded Terminal F at PortMiami, Florida. The Excel class vessel will sail seven and eight-day itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Photo Credit: Jouni Niskakoski / Shutterstock

Passengers will have more than just specially brewed beers to enjoy, such as the never-before-seen entertainment shows, the BOLT roller coaster, and six different themed zones. The cruise line is even bringing the inspiration of its homeport onboard with Miami-inspired tropical martinis at Bar 820.

Before the ship sets sail, there will be a naming ceremony on November 20 in Miami with recently announced godmother Cassidy Gifford, the daughter of Kathie Lee Gifford, who was the godmother for the original M/S Celebration cruise ship in 1987.

Carnival Celebration is part of the new LNG-powered Excel class and is the sister to the hugely popular Mardi Gras based out of Port Canaveral, Florida. The new ship has a gross tonnage of 183,522 and a passenger capacity of 5,374 at double occupancy.