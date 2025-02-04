Carnival Paradise Finally Sets Sail 11 Hours Late

Mother Nature isn’t always cooperative with cruise ship schedules, and at Port Tampa Bay, in particular, fog can be a tricky complication that can delay ships for many hours.

Such was the case on Monday, February 3, 2025 with Carnival Paradise. The 70,367-gross-ton, Fantasy class vessel was forced to remain outside the entrance to Tampa Bay when unusually heavy fog clouded the entire region long past the planned time for the ship to arrive back at Cruise Terminal 3.

This undoubtedly caused tremendous anxiety and frustration for passengers onboard who were faced with missing flights or rearranging post-cruise travel plans. Similarly, guests hoping to board the ship were also anxious and frustrated as the hours of their cruise vacation ticked away.

Crew members onboard Carnival Paradise were surely anxious and frustrated in their own way. Nevertheless, they did all they could to provide the best possible experience for all guests under very trying circumstances, while at the same time adjusting their duties to still accommodate incoming travelers.

Even crew members ashore, including port personnel, were sure to be anxious and frustrated as the day’s typical routine was shifted for hours.

With so many hundreds of people involved with the delay of one of the smallest ships in Carnival’s fleet, it’s a great testament to the quality of service Carnival Cruise Line provides that the situation was handled as smoothly as it could be.

The cruise line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, made a point to offer thanks and appreciation to everyone involved. Heald often receives compliments from guests about crew members on their recent sailings, but such a tremendous issue as a full ship delay requires so much more than thanking one or two people.

“I want to start this morning’s proceedings by saying a massive thank you to the guests, crew, and shore side embarkation staff all of whom were affected by the fog that descended on Tampa yesterday thus delaying the Carnival Paradise,” he said on Tuesday morning.

“It was a loooooong day for everyone getting off, waiting to get on, and for the crew and embarkation staff. The ship left this morning at 2:58am and I wish everyone a brilliant time.”

Different guests responded to Heald and offered their own compliments, particularly to the crew onboard who work so hard to give everyone an amazing vacation.

“So happy to begin this cruise late last night. Of course the fog delay was disappointing but the crew have been amazing since we boarded,” one guest commented. “No complaints, just big props to all who worked through this with happy faces and smiles.”

When Did Carnival Paradise Finally Set Sail?

It wasn’t until after 4 p.m. in the late afternoon when Carnival Paradise was finally permitted to begin transiting up Tampa Bay to the cruise terminal. She was able to dock at approximately 7 p.m., with debarking beginning immediately thereafter.

All cruise terminal arrival appointments for the next sailing – a 5-night Bahamas itinerary to Bimini and Nassau – were delayed by 11 hours, with the first appointments beginning at 9 p.m. The last guests were checking in to the cruise terminal from 12-12:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Carnival Paradise Sailing in Fog (Photo Credit: SeregaSibTrave)

Guests boarding the ship were provided a $25 (USD) per person onboard credit as compensation for the day’s missed lunch due to the significant delay. Furthermore, every guest is getting a 1-day, pro-rated refund for any pre-paid amenities, including gratuities, drink packages, and Wi-Fi access.

Read Also: Carnival Cruise Line Cabins and Suites – What Are the Options?

Carnival Cruise Line is also providing a $100 onboard credit per stateroom (not per guest) as compensation for the very late embarkation.

Staterooms were ready for guests immediately upon embarkation, and dinner was offered as open seating – no assigned times or tables – in the Main Dining Room restaurants as well as the Lido Marketplace buffet.

Communication sent to embarking guests also confirmed that Carnival Paradise ought to make her scheduled call in Bimini on Wednesday, February 5, as well as her call to Nassau on Thursday, February 6. The ship is due to return to Tampa on Saturday, February 8, on hopefully what will be a fog-free day.