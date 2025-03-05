Carnival-Owned Ship Sold to Japanese Cruise Line

Seabourn Sojourn, the oldest ship in the luxury Seabourn fleet, has been sold to Mitsui Ocean Cruises and will be leaving the Carnival-owned company in May 2026.

The surprise announcement comes as demand for cruises in Japan is rising tremendously, but the ship will still be sailing with Seabourn through her planned 2026 World Cruise.

The sale has already taken place and the 32,346-gross-ton vessel was delivered to Mitusui Ocean Cruises on Friday, February 28, 2025.

At this time, however, Seabourn Sojourn will be chartered back from Mitsui Ocean Cruises to operate her already published itineraries through and including the 129-day World Cruise.

While losing a vessel may seem like a negative impact on any luxury cruise line, Seabourn Sojourn is the oldest in the line’s fleet and the smallest of Seabourn’s cruise ships. The line’s expedition ships, Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, are smaller but purpose-built for unique and remote destinations.

“With this transition, Seabourn will have one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the business, perfectly suited to offer the private yacht-like experience that makes us one of the world’s most popular choices in ultra-luxury cruising,” said Mark Tamis, Seabourn President.

“Our award-winning ocean ships combined with our two recently launched expedition ships give us the right mix to serve these important categories in the ultra-luxury travel market while providing our guests with special Seabourn moments in over 500 destinations on seven continents.”

Carnival Corporation & plc remains committed to Seabourn Cruises and the luxury experiences the brand offers. While no new ships are currently planned for the fleet, it is possible that a new build announcement may yet be forthcoming as demand for the luxury market continues to grow.

In the meantime, Seabourn Sojourn will continue to offer her published itineraries with the distinctive luxury the line is well known for, and all guests can look forward to incomparable experiences with every cruise.

“We are proud that after 16 years in the fleet, Seabourn Sojourn will continue her journeys with Mitsui Ocean Cruises. In the coming year, we will find special ways to celebrate Sojourn’s legacy with guests and crew,” Tamis said.

What’s Next for Seabourn Sojourn?

Part of the sales agreement is that the Seabourn Sojourn, upon her transfer to new ownership, will be deployed in a market not competitive with Seabourn.

Bookings through May 15, 2026 will not be impacted by the ship’s sale. Guests booked on sailings after the end of the reverse charter, once the sale is complete, will be contacted individually by Seabourn with options for rebooking or other changes.

Seabourn Sojourn Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Werner Rebel)

Mitsui Ocean Cruises, which previously purchased Seabourn Odyssey, sister ship to Seabourn Sojourn, is planning Japanese itineraries for their new ship. The ship will be registered in Japan in 2026, and Japanese will be the official language onboard. The ship’s new name has not yet been announced.

A diverse range of itineraries are being developed around the waters of Japan. This is ideal for the small luxury ship – only 650 feet long – which can call on a variety of port destinations unavailable to larger vessels.

Of special interest are destinations such as the Seto Inland Sea and remote ports in Okinawa and Hokkaido, though exact itineraries have not yet been announced.

The existing itineraries of Mitsui Ocean Cruises’ two ships already sailing, Nippon Maru and Mitsui Ocea Fuji, will not be impacted with the introduction of the new vessel.

What is certain is that the new ship will offer stunning Japanese hospitality in a luxury yacht-like setting, regardless of which ports she visits or the exact itineraries she sails.