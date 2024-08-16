Carnival-Owned Cruise Line Reveals New Ultra-Luxury Voyages

Seabourn cruise line has announced a comprehensive schedule of voyages for Seabourn Quest, spanning December 2025 through April 2026. The extensive program includes 22 distinct itineraries across Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, and the Panama Canal.

The cruise line will also be introducing 10-day cruises departing from Papeete, Tahiti, offering passengers a deep exploration of French Polynesia’s rich landscapes and cultures.

“Guests will immerse in the urban and natural wonders in Australia and the beauty and traditions of the South Pacific and Polynesia,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “These ultra-luxury itineraries will offer extraordinary experiences in some of the world’s most fascinating destinations.”

Seabourn Quest’s journey begins with a standout 19-day Panama Canal crossing from Long Beach, California, to Miami, Florida. The cruise will enjoy calls in Cartagena, Colombia, and Puntarenas, Costa Rica.

In the Pacific, Seabourn will launch its inaugural French Polynesia expeditions with three 10-day cruises that highlight the archipelago’s signature destinations, such as Bora Bora and Rangiora. Each voyage will feature extended stays in Papeete at the beginning and end.

The itinerary aboard the 32,348 gross ton ship also encompasses a series of 15-day voyages across Australia and New Zealand, with planned overnight calls in cities like Cairns and Melbourne.

Leahy added, “Along with navigating breathtaking coastlines and introducing guests to vibrant cultures, Seabourn Quests’ itineraries invite guests to indulge in unmatched luxury, refinement, and enjoyment onboard.”

Seabourn Quest’s Upcoming Voyages

The 458-passenger Seabourn Quest, which is owned by Carnival Corporation, is gearing up to its ambitious series of 15-day cruises across Australia and New Zealand, starting December 20, 2025. The vessel will navigate through 16 distinct destinations, offering passengers overnights in Cairns and Melbourne.

In Cairns, guests will have an opportunity to engage with the indigenous Mandingalbay Yidinji people. Meanwhile, Melbourne’s vibrant urban environment will showcase its art, architecture, and culinary delights.

Transitioning to New Zealand, the journey tales an ecological turn with the “Whales and Cray Trails.” Collaborating with marine biologist Dr. Krista van der Linde, the cruise offers guests close encounters with the region’s marine biodiversity.

Photo Credit: Patnaree Asavacharanitich / Shutterstock.com

Additionally, a visit to Oban on Steward Island presents an opportunity to view wildlife and bird watch. The island serves as a gateway to the wilderness of Rakiura National Park.

Following the adventures in Australia and New Zealand, Seabourn Quest will explore the South Pacific and Polynesia. Beginning February 17, 2026, the ship embarks on its series of 10-day “Bora Bora & Tahitian Nights” voyages.

These cruises will offer two full days on Bora Bora, as well as stops in Huahine and Rangiora, known for one of the world’s largest coral atolls.

The itinerary culminates with a 19-day expedition from Long Beach to Miami starting April 7, 2026. This voyage will make stops in Puntarenas, Costa Rica, where guests can visit Monteverde Reserve, and Cartagena, Colombia, celebrated for its historic Old Town.

Seabourn Quest is currently on a repositioning voyage and exploring the United Kingdom, Iceland and the Maritimes, concluding a 36-night itinerary on August 19, 2024, in Montreal, Canada.

The ship will spend its 2024 fall enjoying the foliage of Canada and New England before heading down the eastern seaboard of the United States in October and conducting an 8-night Caribbean voyage.

It will then spend November passing through the Panama Canal and visiting Central and North America, eventually sailing to Hawaii as she makes her way to Australia and New Zealand for early 2025.