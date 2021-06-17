Carnival-Owned Cruise Line Provides Update on Fleet Restart Dates

The ultra-luxury cruise line, Seabourn that is owned by Carnival, has provided an update on restart dates for all five cruise ships. The cruise line is working hard on a safe return and is working with various governments and port officials.

Seabourn has released an update on the fleet with new restart dates and the current situation on resuming cruise operations. Unfortunately, due to the constantly changing situation, especially with international travel, Seabourn Encore, and Seabourn Ovation will not be sailing in Asia, Arabia, or Australia for the remainder of the year and into 2022.

Here is the complete list of when each Seabourn ship will resume sailings:

Seabourn Ovation – July 3, departing from Athens, Greece to operate in the Greek Isles

Seabourn Odyssey – July 18, departing from Bridgetown, Barbados to operate in the Southern Caribbean

Seabourn Quest – November 7, departing from Miami to begin the Antarctica season (previously announced)

Seabourn Sojourn – January 11, 2022, departing from Los Angeles to begin the World Cruise

Seabourn Encore – April 17, 2022, departing from Athens, Greece

Seabourn Ovation will begin cruises out of Greece in July and then take over Seabourn Sojourn’s sailings from October 9 to December 21, 2021. The vessel will begin sailing in the Caribbean, Panama, and Europe from January through May 2022. As part of the deployment, this will also be the first time Seabourn Ovation will call in the U.S.

Photo Credit: GEORGE STAMATIS / Shutterstock.com

Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn, said:

“We continue to assess the overall global situation so we can make thoughtful, logical decisions about when each of our ships will restart.”

“We know guests are beginning to restart travel on some level in their personal lives and we look forward to seeing them again as soon as possible, starting as early as this summer in Greece and the Southern Caribbean.”

Guests who are booked on any of the impacted sailings are being sent their rebooking options. This includes options for alternative sailing dates, future cruise credit, or a full refund. The cruise line urges guests to use the online tools rather than calling the Reservation Call Center.