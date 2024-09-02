Carnival-Owned Cruise Line Opens State-of-the-Art Fleet Operations Center

AIDA Cruises has just flipped the switch on its new Fleet Operations Center (FOC) in Hamburg’s HafenCity. The new high-tech command center is now ready to keep the fleet’s 31 cruise ships on course.

The newly revamped center, part of Carnival Maritime GmbH (CMG) and opened on September 2, 2024, is now the most advanced of its kind in Germany. It provides 24/7 support to cruise ships under AIDA and other Carnival Corporation European brands.

Utilizing cutting-edge digital technology to monitor speed, weather, navigation, and technical data from engine rooms in near real-time, the center’s advanced monitoring allows ship crews to optimize fuel and energy consumption, reduce emissions, and manage logistics more effectively across over 250 global ports.

“The combination of our experienced colleagues and state-of-the-art technologies ensures that we provide our ships with the best possible support around the clock,” said CMG Executive Vice President Keith Dowds.

“In addition to supporting regular operations, we can also simulate port entries under unusual weather conditions or ensure the most efficient routing,” he added.

The grand opening saw Dowds and AIDA Cruises President Felix Eichhorn welcoming dignitaries, including Dieter Janecek, the federal government coordinator for the maritime industry and tourism, and Dr. Melanie Leonhard, senator for economy and innovation of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg.

“Our Fleet Operations Center is unique of its kind in Germany,” said Eichhorn. “With our extensive investments in new hardware and state-of-the-art software tailored to our specific maritime needs, we are setting new standards in the cruise industry.”

The FOC, spanning nearly 2,700 square feet, collects and analyzes data from 11 AIDA ships and 20 from other Carnival Corporation brands, including Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Cunard.

Advanced Technology and Environmental Focus

The FOC’s modernization, which took six months to complete, included a comprehensive upgrade of all hardware and software technologies.

AIDA Cruises developed specialized software that enhances environmental management. It uses a global digital environmental sea map, installed on all ships, to monitor over 500 international and national environmental zones and various port regulations.

“Compliance with environmental regulations is our top priority. The previous manual approach became increasingly complex and labor-intensive, especially as new regulations were introduced worldwide,” said Eichhorn.

“With our proprietary software solution, these tasks are automated and optimized, allowing us to effectively address future challenges,” he continued.

The facility’s nearly 60-foot-wide and 5-foot-high video wall displays essential information, such as weather conditions, planned routes, radar images, protected environmental zones, and current energy consumption.

Aida Cruises Fleet Operations

The center is also equipped with a “Tactical Table” and “Part Task Simulator,” which enable digital simulations for upcoming maneuvers or new routes. For example, a port entry under challenging conditions, such as strong winds, can be simulated to ensure safe navigation.

The ship simulator’s program includes 150 port entries, and the bridge of any cruise ship can be added to the simulation at any time. Additionally, live video feeds of actual weather conditions are visible in various ports.

The FOC’s open-concept design is meant to foster collaboration between different departments, including technical, nautical, port, guest operations, and environmental teams.

ADIA Cruises’ new FOC follows the successful blueprint laid out by Carnival Cruise Line’s operations center in Miami, unveiled in May 2018. It is heralded as the largest and most technologically advanced in the cruise industry.

Spanning 35,000 square feet, the Miami FOC features a 74-foot-long LED wall that displays real-time data from the fleet. The facility also operates 24/7, with teams constantly monitoring the status of Carnival’s fleet of 27 ships.