Carnival-Owned Cruise Line Launches from Greece in May

German Cruise operator AIDA Cruises has confirmed adding a new itinerary on top of its existing Canary Islands schedule. The line, which is part of Carnival Corporation, will start cruising the Greek Islands from May 23, 2021. The line has scheduled 23 different cruises from that time onwards, which will go on sale on April 20, 2021.

The Greek Islands

While AIDA has been eager to start cruising throughout the pandemic, the line was unlucky in many cases, with lockdowns happening before each planned restart.

The line has now decided to send AIDAblu to the Greek Islands. Last year, AIDAblu was already momentarily stationed in Italy in October, but the voyages had to be halted after a short time in operation.

At its reopening on May 14, 2021, Greece will be one of the most popular vacation destinations for visitors. Several factors make a vacation in Greece so attractive: its gorgeous turquoise water, fascinating ancient culture, unique Greek flair, and much more.

The 7-day voyages onboard AIDAblu around the Greek Islands are scheduled to include several of Greece’s best spots. Rhodes, Crete, Heraklion, Katakolon (Olympia), and Piraeus are all listed as ports of call, while Corfu will act as the homeport for embarking and disembarking the vessel. Guests have the opportunity to book a 14-day back-to-back cruise as well.

Voyages in Greece have, as of yet, not been declared to have a vaccination mandate, like other cruise lines have done in Greece. However, the cruises will include AIDA’s health and hygiene concept. This includes a mandatory PCR test before arrival, regular health checks, comprehensive AHA rules, medical care including testing capacities on board, and much more.

AIDA Slowly Restarting- Canceling More As Well

While competitors like MSC have been announcing multiple voyages around Europe, AIDA is taking things slow even in and from Germany. As it stands, only one other AIDA ship will be deployed. That vessel is AIDAperla, which is in service in the Canary Islands.

The AIDAblu will be available to guests starting in May, following the deployment of AIDAperla. Additional season extensions for AIDAperla and AIDAblu are not out of the question given the current shortage of options.

AIDA has been forced to cancel many other options that were scheduled to sail in the upcoming months. These voyages are not possible under the current situation according to the cruise line:

AIDAaura voyages from 28.04. To 23.05.2021

AIDAbella voyages from 29.04.To 16.05.2021

AIDAdiva voyages from 01. To 15.05.2021

AIDAluna voyages from 03. To 15.05.2021

AIDAmar voyages from 02. To 10.05.2021

AIDAnova voyages from 27.4. To 15.05.2021

AIDAprima voyages from 8. To 15.05.2021

AIDAsol voyages from 01. To 07.05.2021

AIDAstella voyages from 16. To 27.05.2021

AIDAvita voyages from 02. To 23.05.2021

All guests whose voyage cannot be carried out as initially planned will be informed immediately by AIDA or their travel agent via SMS or e-mail.

All cruises are operated according to AIDA Cruises’ comprehensive health and safety protocols and national and local infection control laws and regulations. With our testing strategy for guests and employees already proven in practice, we enable safe travel.

Good news then for those guests that enjoy the AIDA ships. Although the vessels are marketed towards the German public, the line has attracted more and more international clientele in recent years.

Not surprisingly, AIDA has been consistently noted as a top cruise line amongst those who have sailed aboard one of its ships.