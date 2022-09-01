Carnival Offers Something Exclusive Just in Time for Labor Day Weekend

Just in time to toast Labor Day and the end of summer, Carnival Cruise Line has introduced two new exclusive flavors of hard seltzers in the ThirstyFrog drink line.

The vodka-based drinks will be available on all Carnival cruise ships as well as at the cruise line’s private island destinations, Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays in The Bahamas.

New Tropical Hard Seltzers

The two flavors both have tropical vibes. The Piña Colada Hard Seltzer is reminiscent of the popular cocktail with hints of pineapple and coconut for a sweet, vibrant taste, while the Berry Hibiscus Hard Seltzer is a mixture of favorite summer berries and a hint of sweet hibiscus.

“For the last few years, hard seltzers have grown in popularity worldwide, and certainly we’ve seen that surge in popularity on board our ships as well,” said Edward Allen, vice president of beverage operations for Carnival Cruise Line.

“I am proud of our team and the hard seltzers they created, which are delicious and refreshing, expanding our high-quality Carnival offerings. I know our guests will enjoy them on board and on our private islands.”

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The new drinks come in brilliantly colorful 12-ounce (355 ml) cans featuring the iconic red frog that signifies good times and delicious drinks aboard Carnival Cruise Line.

Each can is only 99 calories, making the drinks exceptionally popular with calorie-conscious cruisers and anyone who prefers a lighter, crisper beverage. Each 12-ounce can of seltzer is 5% alcohol by volume and uses all-natural flavoring.

Guest reaction to the announcement on Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald’s Facebook page has been very positive, with many eager cruisers excited about the new drinks.

Exclusive Drink Offerings

The new hard seltzers are just two of the exclusive beverage offerings Carnival Cruise Line has available for thirsty guests.

Also available are Carnival-exclusive beers, including ParchedPig West Coast IPA, ThirstyFrog Caribbean Wheat, and ParchedPig Toasted Amber Ale beers, all of which are offered in cans throughout the Carnival fleet.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Vista launched the first-ever North American brewery at sea in 2016, bringing exclusive craft beer offerings to passengers.

Then, in 2019, the cruise line partnered with Brew Hub in Lakeland, Florida, to bring an exclusive line of canned beers throughout the Carnival fleet.

“To be the first cruise line to ever scale up its beverage operations by canning and kegging their own beer is unprecedented. My hope is that our guests will take a four-pack home with them to share with family and friends as a refreshing and memorable reminder of their cruise” Allen said of that fleet-wide beer offering.

Just last month, Carnival Cruise Line introduced its ParchedPig Beach Lager fleetwide, bringing more exclusive options to all Carnival guests just in time for International Beer Day on August 5.